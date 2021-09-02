Unvaccinated People Major Cause Of Covid Continuing
Canadian governments are inciting hatred and promoting violence toward the unvaccinated. And here’s the reason why. According to the BC government, all adult British Columbians (for now) must be vaccinated with multiple injections of the same vaccine for the same illness, but they’re not all complying, so government’s launched a vicious hate campaign against the uncompliant.
This based a recent BC government report on Covid statistics, and the status of its provincial push to force all adult British Columbians (for now) to receive the same vaccine for the same illness multiple times within weeks of each other. And that’s despite up to 40% plus of the fully vaccinated still getting sick and dying. So the report strongly indicates that continuing infections are all the fault of a handful of citizens who choose not to be vaccinated multiple times within weeks of each other with the same vaccines for the same sickness, despite up to 40% plus of the fully vaccinated still getting sick and dying.
Canadian Governments Guilty Of Hate Crimes
So British Columbia has joined governments nationwide in making the unvaccinated the target of a concerted national hate campaign, despite their discriminatory and hate incitement being in direct violation of Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada, Public Incitement Of Hated, which states: “Every one who, by communicating statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of
(a) an indictable offense and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or
(b) an offense punishable on summary conviction.
And in violation of Section 319(2), Wilful Promotion of Hatred, which states: Every one who, by communicating statements, other than in private conversation, wilfully promotes hatred against any identifiable group is guilty of
(a) an indictable offense and is liable to to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years; or
(b) an offense punishable on summary conviction
And last but not least, we can’t forget criminal collusion.
Laws Be Damned, The Unvaxxed Must Be Destroyed
But governments don’t seem to give a damn about laws anymore, or truth, or respect, or justice, or public safety, or the national economy. Instead they’re hellbent on falsely directing all of the public fear and hatred they’ve created toward that identifiable class of persons governments have perversely and hatefully labeled the ‘unvaxxed’. So the Canadian government has directed all of the select media now directly under its control due to an annual $600 million bailout it began just prior to the media debut of Covid. And it’s using that media and all of its affiliates to assassinate the characters and destroy their lives of the unvaccinated, unless of course they’re terrified into a change of heart and comply.
Mainstream Media Has Been Reduced To Bullying And Bullshit
And the media assassins are doing their extremely well paid hate inducing jobs with absolute glee, slaughtering the truth, prohibiting free speech, restricting information, promoting hate, and spewing putrid government propaganda. They’ve gone way out of their way to convince the public to hate and fear the unvaccinated, yet hold the media’s fabricated bullshit dear. And the result is that now a vast number of Canadians are firmly convinced that the unvaccinated are totally responsible for the continued pandemic of a disease that mutated and became extinct over a year ago, and hate them passionately. But the media’s not satisfied to spew the untrue in order to blame the pandemic on the unvaccinated. Oh no! There’s more. Act now, and they’ll throw in blame for flat tires, tooth decay, heart attacks, strokes, amputations, bad eyesight, speeding tickets, world poverty and the global debt.
Unvaxxers Are Alien Death Droids
The government controlled media wants all Canadians (other than those mutant killer unvaccinated) to believe that the people standing up for personal rights and freedoms are members of international terrorist organizations plotting to secretly and soundlessly take the CN tower hostage for a few seconds without anyone every finding out, and/or are alien death droids disguised as hard working, tax paying Canadians. In order to insure that Canadians are kept in a constant state of deliberately induced hate producing mass hysteria, governments and media across the country have distributed huge volumes of completely fabricated false information with the hope it will drive the general public crazy enough to figurately and physically murder anyone who opposes their criminally insane mandates. And they’re doing a ‘bang’ up job of it.
Canadians Are Now Hating Canadians
In conclusion, Canadian governments sincerely hope that their vile messages of fear and hate are fully embraced by the whole nation, and citizens from coast to coast will pick up torches, machetes, revolvers, rifles, and pitchforks and go after the unvaxxed with murderous intent. You see, government wants all the power and people to have none, and they know damn well that those brave freedom fighters and their supporters are their worst enemies. So they’ve deliberately enlisted horrified idiots to go after them, and terrifyingly, the recruitment lines are long.