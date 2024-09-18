Senior Citizen Creates Lawn Seed That Needs Less Water And Pesticides

Contact: Peter Berk
Safer For People, Animals And The Planet
Organic, Eco-Friendly and Chemical-Free Pearl’s Premium Lawn Seed Requires 75% Less Water & Mowing Only Once A Month Instead of Weekly
With Fall The Best Time of Year To Plant New Grass, The Timing Is Perfect For Homeowners And Facility Managers To Learn How Pearl’s Premium Can Significantly Reduce Costs And Health Risks Associated With Lawn Care
Lawn Care Pollution
The vast majority of homeowners and property developers consider healthy, attractive lawns an important feature but may not realize that watering, mowing and nurturing these lawns puts their pocketbooks, their health and pets at risk.
Garden equipment engines produce up to 5% of the nation’s air pollution and lawns are depleting our groundwater supplies. Each weekend, tens of millions of Americans mow their lawns, using some 800 million gallons of gas per year and producing tons of air pollutants.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2020, one hour operating a new gasoline lawn mower that doesn’t have a catalytic converter emits the same amount of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxide as driving a new car 45 miles.
What’s more, lawn care chemicals and pesticides get carried indoors on shoes, paws and air currents, resulting in increased health risks for all – especially children, the elderly and pets.
Fortunately, there’s a breakthrough chemical-free and eco-friendly solution called “Pearl’s Premium Ultra Low Maintenance Lawn Seed” a proprietary mixture that requires a full 75% less water and needs mowing only once a month instead of weekly. Sustainable, non-GMO, all-natural Pearl’s Premium doesn’t just save time, money and water while protecting our health and the health of the environment, it also generates stunningly beautiful dark green and barefoot soft grass ideally suited to residential, commercial, municipal, university and cemetery lawns.
Requiring mowing only once a month, Pearl’s Premium’s breakthrough formula:
- Sequesters 12x the carbon of ordinary grass to help lessen climate change and extreme weather
- Needs 75% less water and mowing only once a month rather than weekly
- Outcompetes most weeds without chemicals to be safer for all living things and migrating birds
- Has been specified as the only grass that can be used at Columbia University’s “Campus Of The Future” in New York because it is the only grass that gets LEED Credits under the US Green Building Council
- Grows in all soils and regions and at all altitudes (and is easy to install!)
- Yields deep roots that hold more water and go under the frost line to never go brown as a result of either summer heat or winter cold
- Never requires chemical fertilizer and pesticides that are a leading toxin in our environment, making lawns safer for children, the elderly, and animals while preventing added pollution in our drinking water
- Stands up to heat (sunny mix); grows in deep shade (shady mix), while creating a lush beautiful organic lawn that stays green all year long
- Is being utilized in over 600,000 lawns worldwide (Pearl’s Premium grows well in all climates and soils)
- Has won three international and two national innovation awards including the International “Mass Challenge for Innovation Prize”
- Is used both for more sustainable lawns and green roofs
- Doesn’t show yellow dog urine spots if you keep your dog off the grass for the first month while it’s still getting established
- Pearl’s Premium is both a for-profit company and a 501(c)(3) educational non-profit
Pearl’s Premium Inventor Jackson Madnick Honors His Mom
Named after his beloved mother Pearl, Massachusetts-based Pearl’s Premium Grass Seed was invented by Jackson Madnick, a longtime environmentalist and water resources and sustainability expert who served as the Chairperson of the Wayland (MA) Surface Water Quality Committee. Pearl’s Premium grass, once considered too good to be true before winning countless awards and winning over hundreds of thousands of homeowners, landscape designers and facility managers around the world, is a game-changing U.S. patented organic grass seed that saves money, time and labor while protecting humans and animals from exposure to toxic lawn care chemicals.
According to Jackson, “My mother, Pearl, sparked my life-long commitment to protect our Planet Earth. I realized that we love our lawns but are addicted to high maintenance lawn care. With input from independent grass seed scientists, we conducted over 10,000 trials of seed mixes to create a U.S. patented solution. Today, Pearl’s Premium Grass Seed rarely (if ever) needs watering, grows very slowly and thrives without chemicals. The secret: roots that grow very deep, tapping into naturally occurring moisture and nutrients to produce a healthy, barefoot soft lawn. I encourage you to take the Pearl’s Premium pledge to protect animals and your health while helping to save time, money, water and our planet.”
In the creative process, Pearl’s Premium inventor and CEO, Jackson Madnick, has become a notable figure among home buyers, facility managers and sustainability advocates alike – including being honored in the past by two different White Houses, the UN, the National League of Cities and Senator John Glenn among others.
Where To Buy Pearl’s Premium Grass Seed
