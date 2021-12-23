The Fake Pandemic Created By Media
The world is being held hostage by a fake pandemic that’s being used to bring in a new world order. It is being pharmaceutically being held hostage, and is being savagely financially and socially raped and beaten to its knees. But instead of revolting and seeking justice, the public repeatedly allows the fraudulent abuse to continue, and even increase, never realizing that all of the fear that’s being instilled into them is being done to drive them to comply. It’s a horrifically sad case of exceptionally evil monsters taking advantage of the good in human nature, specifically the desire to ‘do the right thing’ and be ‘good responsible citizens’, all in order to do really, really bad things. And the current pandemic fraud began being orchestrated long before Covid 19 was even known outside of labs. But the reason for the pandemic was never really about public safety, or even an illness. Rather, it’s always just been about seizing control.
In The Beginning
In Canada, it all started in 2018. Media had been crying about lost revenues due to people using the internet to access news, so several of the largest media conglomerates broadcasting in Canada (of which, all but CBC were foreign owned and operated) appealed to the government of Canada for immediate financial aid to divert disaster. As their appeals and concerns were ‘being considered’ by the Canadian government, media (including newswires) all around the world was purchased by only six corporations. Today those corporations are using their vast wealth and stranglehold on worldwide media to control ALL information released to the public, and to suppresses any information that they do not want the public to know.
Major Media In Canada On Government Payroll
Late in 2019, the Government of Canada announced it would provide $600 million a year as a fiscal crutch to media, but only to very, very specific media conglomerates – no one else – leaving all other Canadian media outlets to fend for themselves as best as they could. Needless to say, many of them went bankrupt. Then, just as the first government cheques arrived on the desks of the selected media outlets at the end of the year, officially putting those media outlet on the government’s payroll, media outlets around the world debuted Covid 19.
Media Creates A Pandemic That Never Was
Just before the ‘news’ about Covid 19 was staged to be released, international media ‘was provided’ with a very specific list of sensationalistic terms that they were instructed to use – ‘without exception’. A few of those terms that we’ve all become far too familiar with, are new words dementedly created by corrupt media, words such as the dreaded ‘unvaxxed’, ‘covidiots’, ‘vaxxers and antivaxxers’. Reporters were instructed to also use terms like ‘exploding’, ‘massive’, ‘all time highs’, ‘record breaking’, ‘surging cases’, ‘overloaded hospitals’ to horribly exaggerate danger. In addition, they came up with really and truly bizarre ‘trustworthy’ medical terms like ‘social distancing’, ‘self-isolation’, then trumped whole new levels of false information using terms like ‘modelling’ and ‘projections’, which are really nothing more than the scientific equivalent of ‘ just guessing’, and ‘making up absolute worst case scenarios’.
The Covid Story Is Leaked
Covid 19 ‘broke’ as a news story from China, and was distributed by all the world’s largest newswires. That news, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), was that a 55-year-old individual from Hubei province in China may be the first person to have contracted COVID-19 on November 17, 2019. That’s more than a month earlier than other doctors noted cases in Wuhan, which is in Hubei province, at the end of December 2019. Following the Nov. 17 case, about one to five new cases were reported every day, and by Dec. 15, the total infections had reached a whopping 27 out of almost 1.5 billion people. Daily cases were reported to have increased dramatically after that, with the SCMP reported reporting that case counts reaching an terrifying 60 by Dec. 20. Then on Dec. 27, Dr. Zhang Jixian, head of the respiratory department at Hubei Provincial Hospital, reported to health officials in China that a novel coronavirus was causing the disease; which had infected more than ‘180’ individuals.
News Stories Become Scripted
January, 2020 – Scripted news stories ‘inferring’ that Covid 19 is a devious and terrible dangerous biological weapon created by China are ‘leaked’ by the international news wires, setting off international mass hysteria, paranoia and wild speculation about Covid 19 possibly wiping out the entire human population. As the public becomes fixated and mesmerized by the global increase of Covid cases, their governments are secretly being offered mind blowing amounts of money (by undisclosed sources) to sign ‘contracts’ agreeing to restrict international travel and engage in population control. Of course, with national debts being such a huge issue globally, nations greedily signed up just as fast as they could.
The World Health Organization Ran By Politicians
January 30, 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) declares Covid 19 to be a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’. Explaining what would signify a pandemic, Nancy Messonnier, MD, director of the United States Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, stated that it would require three factors: illness resulting in death; sustained person-to-person spread, and; worldwide spread.
An important note of interest here: The World Health Organization has 34 board of directors from around the world. Less than 18 of them are actual doctors, and they all hold politically appointed positions. The rest of the board are elected or appointed politicians, people who have much less knowledge of medicine than cashiers in convenience stores. The governments in their respective countries instruct them with what to do and say like political marionettes – governments that are now fiscal accomplices in a global conspiracy to defraud and destroy.
Needless to say, all of the information that has been/is released by WHO has become extremely suspect, and seriously needs to be considered in light of its board of directors composition. Information such as that entirely different influenzas have since been fraudulently called Covid 19, and/or a ‘variant’ of Covid 19, by WHO. Variants that WHO labelled as ‘a Covid variant of concern’ (VoC), or a Covid variant of interest (VoI), but that are only vaguely and distantly related to Covid 19 (much like the Orangutans of the Southeast Asian islands of Borneo and Sumatra are related to the Gorillas of equatorial Africa). But, that was still enough for WHO to feel legally entitled to claim that they are ‘related’, and therefore worthy of being called “Covid 19”, causing completely unjustified global germophobia.
Sensationalistic News Draws Suspicion Of Ethical Independent Journalists
January 2020 – Only 59 cases worldwide had been reported outside of China, but due to mainstream media intentionally inflating danger levels, travel ‘precautions’ were already being ‘suggested’ in the news, which claimed its facts were supplied by alleged ‘experts’ – experts who just months before had never even heard of Covid. Three additional cases of novel coronavirus were then reported by mainstream news in Thailand and Japan, at the same time articles began appearing in media worldwide suggested ‘screenings’ (aka: medical witch hunts) at international airports might be necessary. Consecutively, a whole menu of ‘measures to protect the public’ began being reported. And believe it or not, within mere weeks every single one of those measures had been made into medical laws.
Independent News Agencies Accused Of Producing False News
However, the oddities of mainstream media reporting ‘huge surges of Covid cases around the world’ when there were actually only a handful of cases, caused many of the surviving independent media outlets to begin report the suspicious behaviors of governments and mainstream media. What happened next is a classic actual example of ‘the kettle calling the pot black’, because within days major media worldwide began demonizing all other media outlets as “liars feeding ‘false information” to the public, claiming that the responsible and truthful independent journalists were intentionally causing ‘confusion’ among the public.
Nothing But A Nasty Flu
February 2, 2020 – A man in the Philippines dies from the coronavirus – the first time a death has been reported outside mainland China since the outbreak began. International flight restrictions become implemented by all of the nations who’d contractually agreed to implement them. International mainstream media then begins roasting non participating political health agencies and countries worldwide, accusing them of ‘doing far too little to protect themselves and their nations’ from nothing more than a nasty flu.
February 25, 2020 – Italy succumbs to the false news, and the Lombardy region press office issues a list of towns and villages that will be placed in complete lockdown. Around 100,000 people are affected by the travel restrictions. Almost immediately all other participating nations also institute strict public health measures of their own, including testing, wearing masks, social distancing and domestic travel restrictions. And for the first time in the history of modern medicine, instead of the afflicted being quarantined to control the spread of the disease, they are insanely sent home and told to ‘self-isolate’.
The Internet Begins Fascist Censorship
March 11, 2020 – The World Health Organization officially declares Covid 19 to be a ‘Global Pandemic’. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many other social media services all suddenly begin limiting links that can be posted, and heavily censor and delete post content and accounts found contrary to ‘new rules’. Coincidentally, at exactly the same time, massive numbers of Covid related advertising and “false news” warnings began appearing on all of the ‘participating’ websites. Alphabet, owner of Google and YouTube, does a massive purge of dissenting opinions by deleting or obstructing the views of millions of accounts, and overrides other advertising with Covid related ones.
Search Engines Severely Restrict News Choices Of Users
Within a matter of just a few weeks, all of the world’s major search engines had restricted their users choices of available news outlets to only those owned and operated by the six corporations. The next step in the scam came when the major media outlets began mentioning the possible need for a vaccine, questioning the when, where, and why not of the matter. And lo and behold, within just a matter of a few days, it had set off an international race to develop ‘viral gold’.
The Vaccine Gold Rush Begins
As media unjustifiably pumps up the need for vaccines, countries immediately began making financial obligations to buy newly developed vaccines, all vying to be first to receive shipments. But sadly, purchases were only to be made from very specific international corporations, despite many of the nations already having adequate suppliers of their own; suppliers who were very intentionally ignored by their own governments. But the saddest thing of all, was that those local suppliers were and are, able to supply far better vaccines than the horribly ineffective inferior genetic based vaccines that were instead purchased from specific foreign suppliers. When independent media outlets questioned this, they were immediately demonized and dismissed by mainstream media.
Global Death Threat Intentionally Exaggerated
As the vaccine race increased, mainstream media escalated its incitement of fear by inferring that without global vaccination, human extinction was imminent – from a disease that actually has a 99.9% survival rate. In order to make their news appear to be legitimate, mainstream media found (hired) alleged ‘experts’ to validate all of their absurd and outlandish points. Any and all dissenting opinions by very accomplished and acclaimed independent experts were immediately dismissed as lunacy; said experts were then ostracized and demonized, and; their professional careers were maliciously and malovently destroyed for ‘rocking the boat’.
By mid March, 2020, almost all participating nations have imposed lockdowns and restrictions, shutting down all businesses but those of large corporations, and throwing millions of middle class people suddenly out of work, forcing their financial dependence on government. And just like bullies who beat the hell out of someone then offer them help, governments then offered financial Bandaids to those whose livelihoods they had very intentionally devastated.
World Leaders Give $8 Billion To Select Companies To Develop Vaccines
May 4, 2020 – During a virtual pledging conference co-hosted by the European Union, world leaders pledge a total of $8 billion for the development and deployment of diagnostics, treatments and vaccines against the novel coronavirus. And once again, the money goes only to select international corporations.
Plans To Reopen US Secretly Shelved
May 8, 2020 – News media outlets report that top White House officials have secretly shelved the nation’s Center For Disease Control’s “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework”, that included detailed advice on how to safely reopen the country.
June 26, 2020 – During a virtual media briefing, WHO announces that it will deliver about 2 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine to people across the globe. According to WHO, one billion of those doses will be purchased for low and middle income countries. However, that is not what happened.
Covid 19 Vaccinations Begins
August 27, 2020 – Public health officials around the world are told to prepare to distribute a Covid 19 vaccine, possibly as soon as late October. The public’s told that healthcare professionals, essential workers, national security “populations”, and long-term care facility residents and staff should get vaccinated first. There are now no other flus or other seasonal illnesses being reported anywhere in the world. News about all other public health dangers diminish to next to nothing, and entire global news networks make Covid 19 their top news of the day, every day (and have for two years now).
December, 2020 – The first vaccines are delivered to first world nations, and media steps up its campaign for national vaccinations for everyone 12 years of age and older. Doctors are ordered not to say anything bad about the vaccines, and are told in no uncertain terms to never provide medical exemptions for vaccination without the expressed permission of government. Doctors who attempt to protect patients from possible negative effects caused by the vaccines quickly find that they are no longer licensed physicians, and their reputations are publicly smeared. Media relentlessly pumps pharma propaganda in order to brainwash the public into believing that being vaccinated is the ‘patriotic thing to do’. Media now openly infers that the unvaccinated are nothing but self-centered scum who gleefully infect and kill others with a disease that 99.9% of people survive. Media and government gang up against all those who oppose vaccination, deliberately inciting hatred for an identifiable class of persons, a blatant Criminal Code of Canada violation under section 319 (1) and (2). Government officials openly bully the unvaccinated, publicly calling them (their own constituents) ‘idiots’ and much worse, and the public loves the hate and anger, so much so that they begin crying for severe punishments.
Extremely Safe And Effective Vaccines Not Extremely Safe And Effective
January, 2021 – Media denies the massive numbers of cases of blot clots, heart issues and deaths caused by the rapidly developed and horribly untested vaccines, claiming that the medical issues doctors and patients claim do not exist, repeating over and over that the vaccines are ‘entirely safe’ and at least ‘95% effective’. Media provides ‘experts’ who dispute and discredit all valid reports, and forbids its writers to publish anything contrary to the vaccination mandate. And due to undesired public reactions, many news services and videos sites now remove all ability for anyone to post their comments and opinions. Lockdowns and restrictions are now in full force, with more being added almost daily. People are cut off from loved ones, and medical systems begin diverting all of their attention and resources to Covid 19, making it the number one medical priority. The unvaccinated are declared to be at risk to themselves and the public, and are blamed for hospital staffing shortages.
Second Covid 19 Vaccination Deemed Necessary
February, 2021 – International media leak stories that suggest that a ‘double dose’ of the ‘extremely safe and effective’ vaccines are actually now necessary. At the same time doctors, nurses and healthcare workers begin expressing concerns about making vaccinations mandatory. Within weeks the doctors who spoke out have their licenses to practice medicine pulled, and a huge and vicious smear campaign is launched against all of the healthcare workers who oppose medical totalitarianism by protesting in front of their worksites. The unvaccinated are declared to be entirely at blame for it all, and the term ‘unvaccinated’, also known as ‘unvaxxed’ and ‘covidiots’, now becomes the new “N” word, and is used by governments and media in exactly the same putrid context that the “N” word was once used.
March, 2021, International media begins circulating phoney news articles that claim experts have determined that mandatory vaccinations are now necessary in order to curtail the fictitious threat, as it consecutively makes demands for all ‘vulnerable’ people to be double vaccinated in order to ‘fully’ protect them. Governments begin offering the public a slight reprieve from the unnecessary measures, promising much more “if they’ll just comply with voluntary vaccination”. Those who become vaccinated are now officially declared by media to be the ‘good guys’ who ‘do the right thing to protect us all’, and the unvaccinated are further demonized, with media and governments stopping just short of calling for their public execution.
Case Numbers Drop So Governments Increase Testing
May, 2021, The number of Covid 19 infections begin to decline, and some health measure restrictions are actually lifted, but only for those who are vaccinated. Governments around the world announce that they will be increasing testing, and strangely, just when they step up said testing, the numbers once more massively rise due to false positives, and people who have been exposed but never succumbed to the illness. Immediately all restrictions are put back into place, and more mandatory injections in some countries are announced. Extreme fascist countries, like Israel and Australia, now require proof of three vaccinations to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’, and ‘detainment camps’ are opened to imprison the unvaccinated until such time as they agree to be pumped full of vaccines that are now widely recognized around the world as anything but ‘extremely safe and effective’.
Delta Dawns
June 1, 2021 – The Delta influenza, first ‘identified’ and reported by media in late 2020, is now fraudulently called Covid 19 and becomes the dominant flu, officially kicking off a third wave of infections that brings about even more restrictions and lockdowns. Media is now openly claiming that the unvaccinated are to be feared and despised, causing deliberate mass hysteria and social divisions. The incited fear and hatred drive fear crazed members of the public to call for unvaccinated persons to be ineligible for health services and to be forbidden from buying food or using any public facilities. Transplant organizations begin to forbid the use of organs from unvaccinated people. Two doses of vaccine are now required in many nations in order to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’, and a third dose of the vaccine claimed to be ‘extremely safe and effective’ being required is reported as a very real possibility, with multiple annual doses in the future already being promoted.
Mandatory Vaccinations Become Law
July, 2021 – National leaders in all participating countries introduce mandatory vaccinations, and begin passing laws to insure that forcing inoculation will be legal. Governments announce huge aid packages, and massive legal support, for all businesses who face lawsuits by implementing mandatory injections as conditions of employment. Nations with the strictest rules and highest vaccination rates now have the highest rates of infection from Covid 19, and subsequent serious hospitalizations, anywhere in the world. Discrimination against the unvaccinated is now encouraged by media and participating governments as a patriotic act to defend the country from entirely innocent people who are of no threat at all.
Vaccination Passports Are Introduced
August, 2021 – Mainstream media begins running articles expressing the many merits of ‘vaccination passports’. Coincidentally, within days participating governments begin announce preliminary conditions for the rollout of vaccine passports. Media then begins running articles suggesting that children 12 and under must be vaccinated. And this is when public first becomes horrified to learn that behind their backs their governments had recently already altered all child welfare acts and laws to allow children with ages from newborn to 12 years old to be vaccinated specifically with Covid 19 vaccines, and without parental permission.
Laws Passed To Prevent Protests
September, 2021 – Governments draft and enact laws that prohibit anyone from protesting about government actions. Reports begin to appear stating that poorer nations, such as those in Africa, have far lower rates of infections than the heavily vaccinated countries. Two days later the World Health Organization announces a list of ‘variants of concern’, specifying one in particular found in Africa as being the next likely dominant strain. Within days, cases of the previously unknown ‘Omicron’ are reported being spread from Africa to all participating countries. But despite medical officials in Africa declaring that the symptoms and effects of Omicron are very mild, mainstream international media orchestrates another international gloom and doom campaign, predicting yet another false overrun of health care services and catastrophic losses of life from Omicron’s emergence.
Omicron Newest Phony Global Death Threat
November, 2021 – Omicron is now officially proclaimed by media to be another re-emergence of Covid 19 (which no longer even exists), and it begins fraudulently portraying it as the worst disease in the entire world. Unfounded claims are circulated that the newest viral threat spreads much faster, and has much more severe effects than the other Covid 19s, including the alleged Delta ‘variant’. Participating governments suddenly give away millions of free tests – tests well known to give false positives – and the subsequent rise in ‘new’ cases justifies said governments to then begin re-instituting lockdowns, even adding ever more restrictions while still blaming the unvaccinated, even though all new infections originate from fully vaccinated people (the only ones now allowed to travel). All of the restrictions put into effect now stretch well into the next year, with many restrictions reported by governments as ‘likely for the foreseeable future’.
Vaccinated People Are Now The Majority Of Covid 19 Hospitalizations
December, 2021 – Serious hospitalizations of double and triple vaccinated people suffering from Covid 19 now surpass the 75% mark of all Covid cases in hospitals. Media begins promoting multiple annual injections with a vaccine developed for a disease that mutated itself out of existence almost a full two years previously. Participating governments continue to blame the unvaccinated for all infections, and openly lie about their real rates of hospitalizations. Surgeries are cancelled indefinitely so that (according to government) staff can be instead used to inoculate healthy children under 12 years old, and massive public venues are already secured by governments ‘to dramatically increase’ vaccinations rates with the now horribly outdated vaccines very early in 2022.
Covid 19 Statistics Prove It’s Just A Nasty Flu
Note: As of December 20, 2021, the continuing ‘pandemic’ from Covid 19 and the two other flus have had a combined global death count of 5.35 million deaths, making their death rate averaged over two years to be 2.6 million deaths per year. This number is just slightly over the death rates of almost all other flus in the last one hundred years (except N1H1), which averaged anywhere from 1.6 to 2.5 million deaths per year. The never ending ‘variant’ strains are part the SARS/CoV family (estimated to have over 20 million variants), but they most certainly are not Covid 19, which even though it was dangerous when it did exist, still fell far short of the numbers of a true ‘global pandemic’. In fact, Covid’s death rate has fallen way, way short of the death count produced by the previous N1H1 flu virus, which in one year exceeded that of Covid 19 over two years, and yet N1H1 was merely considered a ‘bad flu’.
Second Holiday Season Ruined By Covid 10 Fraud
So, because of the media once again creating ‘a pandemic that never was’, horrifically the world now celebrates its second holiday season under medical martial law, medically and pharmaceutically held hostage by a massively exaggerated disease. And get this! According to participating governments, vaccination efforts are scheduled to continue and increase in 2022, until even the absolute imbeciles and morons of the world finally have to admit just how incredibly stupid and gullible that they are, and stop getting tested and reinjected with the same dangerous and deadly pharma-poisons over and over again. For only when everyone stops getting tested with tests that should be made illegal because of their huge numbers of false readings, and poked with flu vaccines that bloody well just don’t work, will this fraudulent pharmaceutical insanity end. Otherwise, all of those false test results being gathered will continue being used by monsters to permanently pharmaceutically enslave the world, destroying global economies while making the six corporations trillions and trillions of dollars from the whole crock of crap.
The Real Reason For Covid 19
And while it hurts to say so, it appears that instead of evolving to become a more intelligent and compassionate species, humans are actually reverting to the mental dullness and sorry social states of their ancestral past. And speaking of things reverting to previous states, so are global economies. Again, the damage being done to small and medium sized businesses is being done very, very, very intentionally by the ultra rich. Extremely evil and selfish rich scum who’ve conspired and colluded to use Covid as a way of getting the public to do their dirty work. Their agenda is to revert the global economy back to a two class system. A system that consists only of the very, very rich, and the very, very poor, who will be entirely at the mercy of the very, very rich. And perversely, people worldwide are ignorantly sucking on the mainstream media’s vile and putrid propaganda like its Christmas candy canes.