World War Three | The Ugly Return Of Fascism

World War Three Declared
Quietly, and very sneakily, World War Three was declared by a global fascist ‘economic alliance’ in December of the year 2019. Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and the economy. Fascists believe that liberal democracy is obsolete. They regard the complete mobilization of society under a totalitarian one-party state as necessary to prepare a nation for armed conflict and to respond effectively to economic difficulties. A fascist state is led by a strong leader (such as a dictator or an evil alliance) and is a martial law government composed of the members of the governing fascist party to allegedly forge and maintain a stable and orderly society, while really prohibiting any resistance to the industrial rape and exploitation of nations.
World War Three A Corporate War Waged By Fascist Global Economic Alliance
Once World War Three was declared, the global economic alliance perversely used public funds to simultaneously launch brutal and relentless civil attacks against humanity across the world. For those who do not understand, World War III is not conventional war of nations against nations. World War Three is a corporate war being waged by a fascist global economic alliance that wants complete and total corporate control of humanity, and to turn humans into nothing but expendable slave stock. So global governments, now fiscally controlled by this evil economic alliance, have been ordered to actively strip their citizens of all all rights and freedoms, and to incite civil war as part of their divide and conquer strategy.
Bullets Were Replaced By Syringes
But don’t hold your breathe waiting for an attacking foreign force to arrive signaling that the war is on, for air raid sirens were replaced by deceitful media, bullets were replaced by syringes, tanks were replaced by limousines, fleets of ships and airplanes were replaced by emails and private messages, and invading soldiers were replaced by taxpayer funded police forces used against taxpayers. As part of the war effort against economic freedom, ‘Truth’ is being systematically eliminated, and has been replaced with pre-programmed propaganda that’s deliberately designed to turn people to governments for help and relief – ironically for help and relief from the problems that the same governments purposefully created to cause them to turn to them for help to begin with.
Knowingly Committing Criminal Acts of Collusion
The economic alliance fascists involved in the attack feature a very large number of very wealthy and influential members of society, from all races and industries from around the planet. They are participants knowingly committing criminal acts of collusion against nations around the globe. And the insane levels of unrestricted and unpunished insider stock market trading that’s currently taking place in violation of commercial laws as all this is happening, are setting all time criminal records.
Medical Martial Law Declared First
The enemies of human rights knew full well that global populations would never willingly consent to being implanted with materials that could allow their tracking, possibly control their health, and perhaps even act as death triggers. So the corporate attackers used their complete control of global media to create and artificially exaggerate a fraudulent flu pandemic in order to justify declaring ‘medical martial law’. And almost overnight once reluctant participants were turned into fear filled fanatical followers who willingly lined up around the world to be shot, all stupidly believing that being shot many times was going to ‘keep them safe’. Perversely, people continue to line up to be shot even though the stuff that they’re being shot with is extremely ineffective for what it’s touted to do, all while being mentally controlled to hatefully blame innocent healthy people for the pandemic that was never really was.
Canada Was The First Nation To Declare Actual Martial Law
The government of Canada recently took the war to a new level when it declared actual martial law by invoking a heavily modified piece of legislation called the Emergency Act (formerly the ‘War Act’), which requires parliamentary, provincial and senate approval to use. However, the Canadian government refused to wait for the debate required to use the Act as required by law, and even created a fictitious threat to its national parliament as a fraudulent excuse to keep the debate from taking place until long after ‘the damage was already done’ to innocent, patriotic Canadians.
Criminally Obtained Information Used And Abused By Government Of Canada
The government of Canada also has publicly expressed its pride for the use and distribution of criminally hacked information, a criminal offense all on its own. The government has announced that it criminally used illegally obtained information, in violation of provincial and federal Canadian privacy laws, to ‘freeze’ (also known as ‘to steal’) private funds, then passed the criminally obtained information on to media outlets, law enforcement agencies, Canadian financial institutions, and the Canadian military, who have all since also criminally used that information illegally. The general excuse for government using the hacked information, was that the information was made public, so the government feels it’s done nothing wrong. However, the law says that both stealing, and using stolen goods known to be stolen, are criminal offenses. Government’s justification for use of the information is much like the analogy of you finding a car that you know very well to be stolen, then stealing it and saying that it’s okay for you to own and drive it because you were not the person who originally stole it. However, according to the Criminal Code of Canada, all parties to a criminal act, and the proceeds of crime, are criminals and accessories to crime.
Canadian Banks, Police Forces And The Military Accessories to Crime
But regardless of Canadian law, the government of Canada criminally released the criminally obtained lists to other parties, who in turn have criminally used the criminally obtained information to slander, steal, economically harm, and destroy the reputations and livelihoods of good, hard working patriotic Canadian citizens. It’s reported that government employees have now even been illegally fired by employers who’ve used the criminally obtained information to determine that personal donations were made by government employees to patriotic causes. That termination of employment is in direct violation of criminal and civil laws, including but not limited to, the violation of federal and provincial privacy laws. Yet not one person involved in the publicly acknowledged criminal acts has even been questioned, let alone prosecuted.
Behind The Scenes
Sadly, what’s taking place in Canada is being duplicated by governments around the world to prohibit all possible obstruction of industrial development and global trade. The economic alliance attacking the world is using its control of governments to direct world-wide military forces to protect the interests of the attacking economic allied corporate powers, as demonstrated by the recent police brutality by police against their own employers. And while the public has been distracted by a global flu fraud, and the elimination of all personal rights and freedoms, the fascist economic allies have been busily forcing all global governments to restrict the availability and use of all natural resources. World governments have been ordered to ‘expeditiously’ accelerate ‘national’ ownership of all of their natural resources, including those of power producing resources such as geothermal, water, solar and wind, with the sole intention of turning total control of those resources over to the global economic alliance. The alliance will then force all of humanity to pay members of the economic alliance for everything that’s needed for humans to exist, or they will die.
The Real Pandemic Was Entirely Political
So, World War Three – the Rise of Fascism – was declared by fraudulently telling the world to fear a statistically insignificant seasonal germ, instead of fearing the ‘political pandemic’ caused by an evil fascist virus that has since deliberately caused mass hysteria to invade, contaminate and sicken nations around the world. Fascist soldiers of governments have already killed millions of jobs, and are directly responsible for the needless loss of many millions of lives through neglect, cancelled surgeries, suicide and murder.
The Goal Of World War Three Is Global Slavery
A major distinction that needs to be made between World War Three and all previous world wars, is that unlike all previous wars, World War III has convinced citizens of the world that their families and neighbors are the enemy, causing millions to mindlessly turn against those they once loved. For World War Three is all about global corporate control, and the global economic alliance responsible for the war grows ever greater in its insatiable quest and demented desire to revert the world into a two-class society – the very, very rich, and the very, very poor – as it achieves every madman’s dream of ‘dominating the world’ by making everyone else their slaves.
The Evil Fascist Economic Alliance Appears To Be Winning World War Three
Unfortunately, while we wish we could report otherwise, currently the evil economic alliance appears to be winning World War Three, as it gleefully crushes all rebellion and forces slavery upon the world by using its political slaves to enslave the public. So, whoever you are, wherever you are, be very aware that you are personally at war, whether you admit it or not, and are being attacked right this moment, as the economic alliance proceeds with stripping you of all rights and freedoms. Our prayer is that freedom and sanity will win the day, but that history will not repeat itself against the economic alliance as it did with Louis the Sixteenth, Napoleon Bonaparte, and Nicholas the Second.