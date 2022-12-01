12 Days Of Christmas | The Canadian Version

This Canadian version of the song Twelve Days Of Christmas reflects the realities of Canadian life. The lyrical revision was done by W. Lewis
12 Days Of Christmas (Canadian Version)
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On The Fifth Day Day Of Christmas
On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, five golden touqes, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, six down filled booties, five golden touqes, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, seven pairs of long-johns, six down filled booties, five golden touqes, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, eight warm sweaters, seven pairs of long-johns, six down filled booties, five golden toques, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, nine thermal briefs, eight warm sweaters, seven pairs of long-johns, six down filled booties, five golden touqes, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the tenth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, ten pocket warmers, nine thermal briefs, eight warm sweaters, seven pairs of long-johns, six down filled booties, five golden touqes, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, eleven fire starting candles, ten pocket warmers, nine thermal briefs, eight warm sweaters, seven pairs of long-johns, six down filled booties, five golden touqes, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.
On The Twelfth Day Of Christmas
And on the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, twelve thermal t-shirts, eleven fire starting candles, ten pocket warmers, nine thermal briefs, eight warm sweaters, seven pairs of long-johns, six down filled booties, five golden toques, four plaid shirts, three woolen scarves, two snow shoes and a Timmy’s card in a spruce tree.