Curb Distracted Driving This Summer

Distractions Everywhere
(NC) With more and more distractions everywhere, it can be hard to keep your eyes on the road.
While texting is by far one of the most frequent distractions, there are many other bad habits that need to be avoided. Here are some useful tips to keep you and others around you safe on the road this summer.
Technology is your friend:
Many smartphones have existing software that can block notifications and send automatic messages to those trying to reach you while driving. You can also manually turn off notifications before driving so you won’t be tempted by your phone.
Put together a playlist:
Curate a nice driving playlist for your journey so you won’t have to shuffle the songs in your library while you’re behind the wheel. When you have passengers with you, give them the aux cord or Bluetooth access to take song requests and guide you through the drive.
Eat beforehand:
Avoid the distraction of eating and drinking while driving, by fueling up on snacks before you leave your home. You want to ensure you always have both your hands available to stay alert in case you need to make a sudden stop. If you do find yourself getting hungry, pull over to refuel or make a stop at a nearby restaurant before getting back on the road.
Get ready at home:
Styling your hair or applying makeup while driving is a lot more distracting than you may think. If you find yourself running late, fix your appearance when you arrive at your destination. Considering keeping a toiletries bag in the trunk with a hairbrush, hand mirror and other essentials, to makes things easy.
Tie up any loose ends:
Make sure all objects are secured so they don’t roll around on your drive and you’re not tempted to grab anything.
Stay well rested:
Driving while fatigued is one of the most common causes of accidents. If you ever feel like you need a rest, don’t hesitate to switch drivers or pull into the closest rest stop to take a break.
Pay attention to your surroundings:
If you come across an accident, try not to lose focus as you could potentially injure yourself and others around you. Always remember to report an accident if you see one.
Motivate yourself with rewards:
You could get rewarded for safer driving. Programs such as driver rewards can help drivers stay on track by rewarding safer driving habits with discounts on car insurance premiums.
