The Sexual Segregation Of Omnisexuals
By: Hiram Cohen
Origin Of Omnisexual
Contrary to current information, omnisexuality did not originate in the early 1950s. That was simply it’s first ‘allowed’ mention in literature in a still post-Victorian world. All humans are omnisexuals with distinctive preferences/orientations. And humans have been omnisexuals since the dawn of time. Still, there is a great deal of confusion about what an omnisexual is and what an omnisexual does. So please, take a few moments to enlighten yourself.
The Incorrect Definition Of An Omnisexual
The current definition of an omnisexual is, “People who feel sexual attraction toward and derive sexual satisfaction from people of all genders and sexes.” This statement is incredibly incorrect and completely out of touch with human nature. And it’s intentionally incorrect in order to omit certain aspects of human sexuality and prevent discussion about those aspects. Omnisexuality incorporates the Latin word “Omni”, which means ‘all’ – an inclusive word, not exclusive.
The Correct Definition Of An Omnisexual
Therefore, the true definition of an omnisexual – and the major distinction between omnisexuality and it’s many sexual subsets (sexual preferences, also known as sexual orientations) – is that an omnisexual is ‘A person who feels sexual attraction toward and derives sexual satisfaction from humans and non-humans.’ This omnisexual nature of humanity is proven by such things as laws forbidding zoophilia, regulated pornography and a multi-billion dollar a year ‘adult toy’ industry.
Omnisexual Instincts
As omnisexuals, we’re ready, willing and able to enjoy sex in all kinds of ways, with all manner of people and things and for all kinds of reasons. We always have. And we always will. Omnisexual instincts are an inalienable human right and a basic sexual motivation of humanity, which are actually few in number and simple in nature; to reproduce, to emotionally bond/control, to give and experience pleasure and/or to relieve sexual tension. We’re born omnisexual and remain omnisexual our entire lives.
Humans Have Been Omnisexual Since The Dawn Of Mankind
Some omnisexuals prefer their own sex, some prefer the opposite sex, some are sexually attracted to all sexes, some are sexually attracted to things not human and some prefer no sex at all. This is well proven throughout history. Why? Because humans are omnisexuals who enjoy sex, all kinds of sex in all kinds of ways, with all manner of people and things and for all kinds of reasons.
Sexual Preference | Sexual Orientation
It’s our natural born sexual curiosity and desire to expand sex beyond human boundaries that separates omnisexuality from all of its identified subsets, also known as ‘sexual preferences’ or ‘sexual orientations’. Subsets of omnisexuality include, but are not limited to:
Asexuality – no sexual attraction toward individuals of any gender
Homosexuality – sexual attraction between members of the same sex or gender
Heterosexuality – sexual attraction between members of the opposite sex or gender
Bisexuality – sexual attraction between members of the same sex and the opposite sex or gender (incorrectly considered omnisexual)
Pansexuality – sexual attraction towards people of all genders, or regardless of their sex or gender identity (incorrectly considered omnisexual)
Polysexuality – sexually attracted to multiple genders (differs from bisexual pansexual and omnisexual)
Spectrasexuality – sexually attracted to multiple sexes, genders and gender identities, but not all of them
NOTE: All of the omnisexual subsets mentioned above restrict sexual attraction and activity to between humans.
Sexual Segregation
Sadly, the subsets of omnisexuality have frequently been used throughout history to sexually segregate, humiliate, incite fear, hate and control humanity. A classic example are those who breed fear and hatred by convincing omnisexuals who prefer the opposite sex that omnisexuals who prefer their own sex are ‘sinful’ enemies who must be destroyed. The truth is that everyone is an omnisexual, even though individually what’s preferred varies. Even those with a sexual preference/orientation will occasionally indulge in other forms of omnisexual behavior.
Omnisexuality Is Not A License To Harm
Omnisexuality means sex with all things, but it’s NOT a license to harm, defy laws and/or defile the rights of others, nor is it medically advisable in many circumstances. Omnisexuality is simply the natural human proclivity to sexually enjoy a great many things in a great many manners.
Historically Hedonistic
Historically, omnisexuality has been considered and labeled ‘hedonistic’, a term of religious origin that’s used to demonize all forms of self-indulgence. But, omnisexuality’s natural sexual self-expression that’s suffered a lot of unnatural sexual repression, despite a plethora of documented cases clearly demonstrating the harms done by sexual repression.
Laws Pertaining To Sexual Conduct
This isn’t to say that all omnisexual activities are good, or, that all laws pertaining to sex are bad. Thankfully, there are good laws pertaining to sexual conduct that prevent and punish sex with minors, non-consensual sex – human or otherwise, sexual harassment, sexual enslavement and other horrible sexual abuses. However, many sexual laws are horribly outdated and do not reflect the times we now live in, our current sexual attitudes, or, our omnisexual nature.
Sexual Laws Are Horribly Outdated
Sexual laws are primarily outdated because those who established sexual laws (and attitudes) that the general public abides by – still to this day – professed to being religious, were much, much older men who often married very, very young girls, had multiple wives, believed that it was their spiritual duty to beat their children, owned slaves and took pride in getting the best of others.
Contrary To Human Nature
The result is that most modern laws pertaining to acceptable human sexual conduct are based on religiously influenced moral judgements completely contrary to human nature. Sexual activity and sexual enjoyment contrary to these antiquated laws is still considered ‘lustful’, ‘sexual perversion’ and/or ‘sexual deviation’ – even by many who identify as doctors and professional sexual therapists.
Hateful And Oppressive
So, omnisexuality continues being used to divide people, socially slander, ridicule and emotionally crush. This hateful and oppressive humiliation has long been experienced by those who enjoy such things a fetishes, sado-masochist activities, cuckolding and many, many more safe and consensual forms of omnisexuality.
Sexual Hypocrites
Sadly, those who sexually step off the scale of ancient and unnatural ‘sexual acceptability’ are often labeled with horrific and hurtful names like ‘sicko’, ‘pervert’, ‘deviate’ and ‘creep’ to mention but a few. This is perhaps because a mind-numbing number of today’s religious leaders, community leaders and sexual experts fail to see their theological, psychological and psychiatric irony and hypocrisy by sexually being ‘pots calling kettles black’.
Pitting Omnisexuals Against Omnisexuals For Profit
The entire topic of omnisexuality has unfortunately been very intentionally ‘swept under the rug’ by academics and a huge number of divisive opportunists who’ve turned inciting fear and hatred between sexual preferences into multi-billion dollar a year industries. They do this by pitting omnisexuals against omnisexuals in what appears to be well intentioned manners, but are really hateful and harmful ways.
They sexually point fingers at certain sexual preferences, whisper lies, sneer and jeer in order to make people sexually fear and hate each other. Why? To exploit vulnerabilities. They disguise their hate mongering as help and then use every opportunity to divide people, turning people’s fears of sexual rejection into personal profit under the guise of ‘standing up for their rights’. They then swear that it’s NEVER for profit, but always cash the checks.
Omnisexual Instincts Persist And Prevail
Yet, even under the constant and very real threat of social ostracization, persecution, imprisonment and death, our omnisexual instincts persist and prevail throughout all humanity worldwide. Why? Because were omnisexuals who enjoy sex. All kinds of sex in all kinds of ways, with all manner of people and things and for all kinds of reasons. We always have. We always will. Yet, still to this day, people consider sexual thoughts and natures as ‘nasty’, ‘dirty’, ‘sinful’ and ‘evil’, when the truth is that considering sex to be anything but beautiful, is ‘nasty’, ‘dirty’, ‘sinful’ and ‘evil’.
Humanity Needs To Come Out Of The Closet
So, the time’s come to end the cruel and psychotic sexual shaming that’s sexually segregated society and destroyed lives in far too many ways and for far too long. It’s time for humanity to put an end to the plethora of sexual distinctions that spawn sexual divisions and finally come out of the closet to rejoice, embrace and enjoy its multifaceted omnisexual nature in beautiful and respectful ways.