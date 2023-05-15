Dynamic Dubai – A Whole World In One City

By: Paddington
Dubai – An Oasis Of Faces
With the desert as a backdrop, Dubai has become a buzz of a city. Everywhere you look and everywhere you go you see the transformation – from a desert backwater to a lively, vibrant and dynamic place and all in such a short space of time. There are new shopping centers which have recently opened, such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall, which offer tourists a unique and world-class shopping experience.
Shoppers Flock To Dubai
In fact, shopping’s one of the many reasons that travelers come to Dubai because of the many bargains and specials to be found, especially during the Dubai Shopping Festival. So, Dubai’s begun to specialize in the resort-shopping mall combination and there are a number of resorts and shopping centers that now showcase this marriage of two holiday essentials. Emirates Mall is also part of the Kempinski Resort and The Madinat Resort complex has an extensive shopping area and a range of restaurants and cafes.
Dubai is a city within an emirate (state or province) of the same name. It’s an oasis of faces some call a fairyland because of its desert, mountains, rich greenery, long white sandy beaches and brilliant blue and green ocean, the Arabian Sea. Dubai has become a sprawling metropolis intertwined with major highways and the Metro train system, which opened in September 2009. Underpasses, overpasses, bridges, this is a city that never sleeps, a 24/7 phenomena that continues to expand.
But, Dubai’s not just a tourist destination, it’s a major financial center, industrial hub and regional headquarters for many corporations. The commercial activity in Dubai is another major contributor to the city and emirate’s tourist and travel industry – it helps to fill airline seats and hotel rooms. From the sparkling new Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, to the iconic Burj al Arab on the Jumeirah Beach coastline, the region’s hotels are mushrooming.
All of the major hotel chains are here and the existing large number of hotels is being added to virtually by the week, with a large number of hotels under construction or planned for all parts of Dubai. Yet, aside from the modern attributes there are still the relics of Dubai’s bygone era.
The City Of Dubai
The central part of Dubai housing the Commercial Bank Of Dubai, comprises Deira on the northern side of the Creek and Bur Dubai on the southern side. There’s a tunnel and two bridges linking the two areas. All over the city, in Deira and Bur Dubai, there are skyscrapers, major office towers, hotels, souks, banks, universities, colleges, schools, hospitals, mosques and shopping malls. The city is dotted with huge apartment towers and low-rise villas, as residential living has become as popular in the city as it is in the suburbs. To the north of the city is the adjoining emirate of Sharjah. To the south are the suburban areas of Satwa, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach.
Dubai Creek
The Dubai Creek is a natural inlet/harbor that connects to the sea. It runs right through the center of the city separating Deira and Bur Dubai. Life is busy on both sides of the Creek with dhows on the water carrying trade goods arriving from or departing to exotic destinations in the Far East and Africa, many of which can be purchased right on the wharves.
A popular treat for visitors is to take a water taxi, known as an ‘abra’, that provide regular water crossings from one side of the Creek to the other. Tourists can also take an abra to the mouth of the Creek and inland to the Maktoum Bridge, passing many of Dubai’s historic and modern-day landmarks on the way.
At the inland end of the Creek is a large, shallow lagoon that is now a wildlife sanctuary that’s become a haven for migrating shore birds. Some 27,000 birds have been counted here at one time during the autumn migration. The most spectacular are the many Greater Flamingos which have made the Creek their permanent home.
Dubai Archaeological Sites
There are three main excavation sites in Dubai, Al Ghusais, Al Sufooh and Jumeirah. The first two are graveyards dating back more than 2,000 years. The Jumeirah site reveals artifacts from the seventh to 15th centuries. Though not yet open to the public, tourists or tour operators may obtain a permit from Dubai Museum to visit the digs.
The Old Bastakiya District
The old Bastakiya district with its narrow lanes and tall wind-towers gives a tantalizing glimpse of old Dubai. Immediately to the east of Al Fahidi Fort is the largest concentration of traditional courtyard houses with wind towers which lined the Creek on either side. The wind towers were not just decorative features; they were an ancient way of cooling houses before electricity. Bastakiya is currently undergoing renovation and preservation. It will eventually become a small “tourist village”, with its own museum, cultural center, performing arts venues, restaurants and art gallery.
Dubai Souks
The souks (marketplaces) on both sides of the Creek are attractive, not just for their shopping bargains, but also as vibrant, colorful and active places for sightseeing and photography. They can be found in a huddle of narrow alleyways that survived on the Deira side, despite intensive building in recent years. In the small lanes you can find the spice souk, where the atmosphere and scents of the past can be savored. Bags of spices, incense, rose petals and traditional medicinal products are stacked outside each stall. Sadly, it’s declined a bit in recent years due to supermarkets taking over the spice trade.
Along the slightly larger lanes is the gold souk, a must-visit for shoppers and sightseers. This historic market has been a part of Dubai since its origin. Located at the mouth of the creek, it dazzles people by selling gold in large quantities and with little visible security. Most of the gold is 22ct quality and quite expensive – although even here the shopkeepers are prepared to bargain – and the craftsmanship can be remarkably detailed. The gold items are sold by weight with a “making charge” added on top to cover the workmanship. It pays to go shopping armed with the current gold price and a knowledge of making charges in order to take full advantage of the bargaining process. Many outlets are part of large retail chains with branches in malls, so are generally reliable. Each shop window is crammed with gold necklaces, rings, bangles, earrings and brooches. Because its gold prices are among the lowest in the world the area becomes a hive of gold buying activity during the cool of the evening.
In other small streets, visitors can find shops selling nargilehs (hookah or hubble-bubble pipes) and coffee pots among tea stalls where both items are in daily use. There’s traditional bakeries where large flat loaves of delicious unleavened bread are baked to order inside a domed oven called tandoor. Small textile shops sell veils with decorated edges, pantaloons with embroidered anklets and dress lengths with similarly embroidered necklines reminiscent of The Arabian Nights. On the Bur Dubai side of the Creek are lanes full of textile shops where a blaze of colorful raw silks and cottons hang profusely in shops.
And the fish souk in Deira is an attraction all in itself. Early in the morning and late at night local fishermen unload mountains of fresh fish that are sold during a frenzied bargaining session. Kingfish, red snapper, rock cod (the popular hammour), barracuda, tuna, lobster, crab, king prawn, sea bream, squid, pomfret, shark, mackerel, sardine and other species are available in abundance for most of the year. Be aware that the souks are a rather hot and sweaty shopping experience with limited air-conditioned shops available, so wear appropriately cool, loose clothing if visiting in mid summer. And also be aware that although souks are regularly visited by tourists, they are NOT are considered a tourist area and as such, modest dress should be worn to avoid causing offense or attracting unwanted attention.
Dubai Museum
Al Fahidi Fort, which houses the Dubai Museum, is another of Dubai’s imposing buildings. It once guarded the city’s landward approaches. Built around 1799, it has served as palace, a garrison and a prison. It was renovated in 1970 for use as a museum, with further restoration and the addition of galleries completed in 1995.
Colourful and evocative dioramas, complete with life-size figures and sound and lighting effects, vividly depict everyday life in pre-oil days. Galleries preserve and display the Creek’s past, traditional Arab houses, mosques, the souk, date gardens, desert and marine life.
One of the most spectacular exhibits portrays the underwater world of pearl-diving and is accompanied by sets of pearl merchants’ weights, scales and sieves. Also on display are artifacts such as fine copper, alabaster and pottery objects found in 3,000 to 4,000 year-old graves at Al Ghusais. And the main fort has become a fascinating military museum.
Dubai Heritage and Diving Villages
A traditional heritage village has been created near the mouth of the Creek where potters and weavers display their crafts. It allows visitors a glance back through time and the chance to experience some of Dubai’s intriguing heritage. The diving village forms part of an ambitious plan to turn the entire Shindagha area into a cultural microcosm, recreating life in Dubai as it was in days gone by.
Dubai World Trade Centre
Rising thirty nine floors above the city is the Dubai World Trade Center office tower which houses the regional headquarters of many of the world’s largest corporations.
Adjacent to the trade center is a modern conference center and seven exhibition halls that host an active program of international trade fairs, attracting exhibitors and visitors from all over the world.
Sheikh Zayed Road
The Trade Centre is the focal point of a modern business district that’s emerging along Sheikh Zayed Road. Ultra-modern towers of glass and steel reflect Dubai’s international and cosmopolitan outlook and line both sides of the main highway to Abu Dhabi.
Deira Creekside
A group of distinctive and remarkable modern buildings are near the newly built dhow wharfs beside the Maktoum Bridge, including the Etisalat Tower, the Department of Economic Development, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The National Bank of Dubai headquarters and Dubai Creek Tower. The Etisalat Tower is topped by a telecommunications dome that resembles a giant golf ball – which is particularly striking when illuminated at night.
Dubai Parks and Gardens
Situated around Dubai are numerous public parks and gardens offering a peaceful respite from urban life. Particularly popular with families, these carefully manicured public spaces offer attractive picnic spots and child play areas with a variety of entertainment facilities.
The largest of the city’s parks are Jumeirah Beach Park, Dubai Creekside Park, Mushrif Park, Al Mamzar Park and Safa Park. Many smaller parks throughout the city provide pleasant green oases.
Dubai Golf Courses
Even for the non-golfer, Dubai’s golf clubs are worth a visit, both for the spectacular architecture of their clubhouses and as examples of the successful greening and landscaping of the desert. A nine-hole “country” course is also available at the Hatta Fort Hotel, where golfers can have a unique fun experience playing among craggy mountain scenery.
Dubai Shopping Festival
The annual Dubai Shopping Festival is an extravaganza that’s rapidly become an internationally-known event, with thousands of bargains, draws, shows, promotions and some of the world’s lowest prices. In addition, the hotels and furnished apartment complexes offer reduced accommodation rates, while Emirates airline offers visitors great deals on tickets.
Dubai Summer Surprises
Dubai Summer Surprises is a government initiative that began in 1998. It’s since become an annual shopping extravaganza that attracts thousands of deal seeking tourists during the summer months with extremely competitive hotel rates, lots of activities especially for children, entertainment and super low prices.
Outside Dubai
From seashore to mountain peaks, Dubai is a land of great natural beauty and variety. Its desert, which accounts for much of the emirate’s almost 4,000 sq km area, encompasses rocky plains, high dunes and between these two extremes are countless combinations of sand, stone and sparse vegetation.
This seemingly barren expanse supports a surprising diversity of wildlife, both plant and animal, though much of the former is seasonal and the latter nocturnal. Once isolated and forbidding, the desert now offers a fascinating and accessible experience for visitors with an array of recreational opportunities from safaris by four-wheel-drive vehicle to sand-skiing.
A number of roads now cross the wilderness joining settlements and oases, where thanks to irrigation, ever-larger areas are being transformed into seas of green by the cultivation of vegetables and fodder crops. And the starkly beautiful exposed rock formations on mountainsides provide a fascinating insight into the geological origins of the area and the natural forces that have sculpted the rugged landscape.
Along the flanks of the Hajar Mountains, naturally watered date gardens flourish, their foliage a magnet for birds. In the mountain enclave of Hatta, restoration work has preserved the old ‘falaj’ (irrigation canals). Nearby, water can be found year round in wadis (steep-sided valleys gouged from the mountains by torrents unleashed by winter rains). The wadis are popular destinations for naturalists and explorers because of their tranquility’s contrast to the clamor of the city.
Getting Around Dubai
Taxis are the most common form of transport. Metered taxis from Dubai Transport Corporation, recognized by their cream color, are efficient and have well-trained and courteous drivers. For fares, you can visit the Road Transports Authority website, www.rta.ae. Dubai Transport taxis also operate a service from the airport. However, most hotels operate their own transports for guests. There are also several radio taxi companies which have cars on call and whose telephone numbers are available at all hotels.
Rental cars are available for visitors who possess an international driving license. Customers must produce their passport along with their current license and be experienced at driving on the right-hand side of the road. Visitors without an international driving license may obtain a temporary local driving license, as long as they hold a valid national license from one of the following countries: Germany, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Greece, Turkey, UK, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. A passport, valid national license and two photographs are also required.
Water taxis provide an interesting way to travel from Bur Dubai across the Creek to Deira, and fully air conditioned water buses have become a welcomed enhancement to Dubai’s extensive water transportation system. And the Metro is an elaborate modern train system that connects many parts of the city and emirate.
Dubai Roads And Highways
Over the past two decades, Dubai’s built an extensive network of first-class roads and highways that connect all parts of the city and surrounding areas. Roads to all major towns and villages are excellent and a multi-lane highway runs southward to Abu Dhabi.
What To Wear
Compared with certain parts of the Middle East, Dubai has a very relaxed dress code. However, care should be taken not to give offence by wearing clothing which may be considered revealing. Trunks, swim-suits and bikinis are quite acceptable, but only when worn at pools and beaches. Lightweight summer clothing is suitable for most of the year, but sweaters or jackets may be needed for the winter months, especially in the evenings. Good quality sunglasses are advised, and photo-chromatic lenses for those who wear spectacles. Hats or some protection for the head are advisable when in direct sunlight.
Dubai’s History
A trip to Dubai transports you on a journey back through time. Archaeological discoveries suggest that as long as four thousand years ago, small fishing communities lived along the coast of the Arabian Gulf on the site of modern Dubai. It’s also believed that the natural sheltered harbor afforded by the Dubai Creek was a busy port of call on the ancient trade route between Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley.
In recent years, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of artifacts, including pottery, weapons and coinage that point to civilized settlements dating back to the third millennium B.C. These historic finds have been carefully preserved and are now permanently housed in the Archaeological Section of Dubai Museum.
Modern Dubai, however, traces its origins to the 1830s. At that time, the small fishing village on the Shindagha peninsula at the mouth of the Creek was settled by a branch of the Bani Yas tribe, originally from the Liwa oasis to the south, led by the Maktoum family who still rule the emirate today.
By the late 1870s, Dubai was often referred to as the principal port on the Gulf coast and by the turn of the century, was reputed to have had the largest souks found anywhere in Arabia. Pearling, which was the mainstay of the city’s prosperity for many years, succumbed to the development of the cultured pearl in the 1940s. But Dubai’s enterprising merchants bounced back, developing a thriving trade in gold and other commodities. Today, most of Dubai’s forts, mosques, palaces and other historic monuments have been carefully preserved and are on the itineraries of many organized tours.
Dubai Culture
Dubai’s culture is rooted in Islam, providing a strength and inspiration that touches all aspects of everyday life. Virtually every neighborhood has its own mosque where the faithful congregate for prayer five times every day. One of the largest and most beautiful – Jumeirah Mosque – is a spectacular example of modern Islamic architecture. Built of stone in medieval Fatimid style, the mosque is particularly attractive at night when subtle lighting throws its artistry into sharp relief.
Ramadan is a national Muslim observance that commemorates the revelation of the Holy Koran and is the Holy Month of fasting during which Muslims abstain from all food and drink from dawn to dusk.
Local Customs and Laws
Be aware and respectful of local customs. During Ramadan, don’t eat, drink or smoke in public during daylight hours. Do not take photographs of military personnel or installations, or of national women and never drink alcohol in public.
Illegal drugs are not tolerated at any level. If you’re found in the possession of drugs (including poppy seeds from bagels and prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as codeine) in your property or in your bloodstream, even in quantities as small as 0.001g, you’ll be subject to a minimum of fours years in jail.
Courtesy and hospitality are among the most highly prized of virtues in the Arab world and visitors will be charmed by the warmth and friendliness of the people. However, violation of laws is dealt with harshly.
Getting To Dubai
As the world’s fastest growing destination, just about every major city in the world has either a direct or indirect flight to Dubai. Over 120 airlines operate out of Dubai International Airport, providing service to more than 260 global destinations. Two national carriers (Emirates airline and Etihad Airways) use the Dubai airport as their hub.
Dubai’s Weather
The city of Dubai is situated on a coastal strip bordered by desert, so gets very hot. During the summer the air’s dry on hot days and humid on cooler days. From May to September the sun is intense and temperatures can easily reach 45°C (113°F) in the city and even hotter in the desert. The heat, coupled with humidity of 60-70% because of proximity to the coast, effectively precludes most outdoor activity during the daylight hours of summer.
Cooler, more pleasant weather lasts from the end of September to beginning of May. Note: ‘pleasant’ is a relative term, with daily temperatures still being in the lower twenties centigrade (68-77°F) and cold night temperatures usually from 10-16°C (50-60°F). The period from December to April generally produces the highest precipitation, which at 10 cm (5 inches) still isn’t very much. Some years yield no more than a few minutes of rain in Dubai, but 2006 brought rains levels of up to 50 cm and temperatures plunged to record lows.
So, if you’re looking for an exotic adventure, be sure to visit dynamic Dubai – a whole world in one city.
