Voodoo Love Spells for Beginners

By: Carlos Flores
Imagine being able to use a doll to cast a magic love spell on someone to make them fall in love with you! Well, while Voodoo’s been portrayed as the evil control of people in movies and on TV, not all Voodoo’s about doing evil. In fact, Voodoo love spells are some of the most popular forms of magic that there are. And while they do require dolls, they don’t involve inserting pins to affect another’s heart. How well do they work? Very well, thank you.
Two Dolls
To cast a Voodoo love spell, you’ll need two dolls; one to represent the person of your desire and another to represent you. The best dolls are said to be made by the person casting the spell using fabric and stuffing such as cotton, but dolls can be store bought.
Many people try to make one of the dolls used for the spell resemble the person that they desire, or tape on a photo of them, but I’ve had success even if the dolls resemble cartoon characters.
Magical Link
You’ll also need something that’s ‘linked’ or associated to the person of your desire and something that’s linked to you. Many people use a lock of hair or nail clippings, considering them stronger magical links so that they’ll get a better result. However, if you’ve studied magic for a while, you know it’s you who creates the link and works the magic.
The materials used for the magic link are only symbols to assist you. A lock of hair or nail clippings are difficult to get and you could get into a lot of trouble if you’re seen collecting them. You’ll get the exact same results by writing full names and birth dates on pieces of paper and tape them to the dolls.
Create A Charm
Create a charm that describes the goal of your Voodoo magic. For example, “love me with all your heart, so that we’ll never be apart.” The charm doesn’t need to rhyme, it can be as simple as “love me twice as much as I love you.” You may feel tempted to make the person love you a thousand times more than you love them, but be careful what you demand, or they won’t leave you alone for a moment. In fact, I once had to use Voodoo dolls to reduce the amount that someone loved the person who put the spell on them.
Trance State
Voodoo love spells require that the person casting the spell enter a trance state. This may sound difficult, but it’s actually very easy. Your brain produces frequencies known as brainwaves depending on your mood. A trance state controls brainwaves. There are many types of trance states and many ways to induce them, but we’ll use deep relaxation to switch brainwaves to alpha or tetha states, which allows you to affect others with your thoughts. Begin by focusing on relaxing all parts of your body one by one, ridding yourself of all tension until you feel completely relaxed, rested and renewed.
Stage The Scene
Now, begin manipulating the dolls as if they’re kissing and expressing their undying love for each other. The more real that it is to you, the more powerful it becomes.
As you do, focus on the results that you want to achieve romantically and sexually with that person, creating a few different scenes and scenarios.
The more imaginative that you are with what the dolls do and feel, the stronger the emotions tied to them will be, further strengthening the spell.
Put Them Away
When you’re done casting the love spell, you can either put away the dolls after removing what you’ve attached, or throw them away. Whatever you choose to do with them when done, DO NOT reuse them in other Voodoo love spells.
These just the basics of casting Voodoo love spells for beginners. For more advanced information about Voodoo and other spells, there’s a great deal of information available on the internet, but the best source is always to find a Voodoo practitioner and ask them to teach you.
Source: ArticlesFactory.com