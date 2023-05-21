Scotland | Winter Vacation Destination

By: Ca zPhillips
Fantastic Holiday Destination
Scotland is a fantastic holiday destination at any time of the year, however, there are some very good reasons to visit Scotland during the winter. Just be aware that if you want sunbathing and warmth during your winter break, Scotland’s probably not the best place for you. But, for those who shun the glaring sun and blistering heat of some vacation spots, Scotland’s an enchanting and delightfully comfortable destination.
Like most northern areas, Scotland’s summer days are long and nights are short, but during the winter the nights are long and the days are short. So, winter vacations provide the additional opportunity to watch stunning sunrises and sunsets every day (weather permitting) as part of your expedition.
Scotland’s Weather
Unlike many countries, Scotland’s temperature really doesn’t change a great deal from summer to winter. Summer temperatures can reach 25°C. Winter’s temperatures can reach as low as -2°C, with much colder temperatures at higher elevations. The average temperature in Edinburgh in January is 7°C and in July 19°C. Lowland areas get little snow, so if you want to to find snow, you’ll need to go to the mountains and glens of the Scottish Highlands.
When you plan to visit Scotland in the winter, you’ll need to pack accordingly. If you plan to travel to the Scottish Highlands and spend time outdoors, a warm jacket, hat, scarf and gloves are advisable, but you won’t need to dress for an arctic expedition. In the lowlands, a jumper and light jacket for chillier days are advised.
Advantages Of Touring Scotland During The Winter
Steeped in history and tradition, Scotland is a sightseeing mecca. Its ancient villages, sites, castles, churches, museums and stunning scenery provide visitors with a visual cornucopia at every turn. Visiting Scotland during winter months means that are no lines to wait in, you can take great photos without people spoiling the view and accommodations are more affordable.
Another great benefit of winter touring is avoiding ‘midges’. Midges are tiny fly-like insects that bite, but while extremely annoying, aren’t dangerous. Swarms are often found in the north and west of Scotland during the summer months. So, during winter you’ll be able to enjoy a trip to Scotland without millions of midges or thousands of other tourists.
Scottish Coach Tours
A great way to take in the sights, sounds and sensations of Scotland during the cooler months is a comfortable guided tour coach. ‘The Hairy Coo‘, based out of Edinburgh, operates fun coach tours of Scotland throughout the winter. Its tour guides love Scotland no matter what the weather or time of year and are delighted to do their upmost to ensure that you leave Scotland with a strong desire to return.
The Hairy Coo’s winter tours are exactly the same as their summer tours, except that when visiting sites like Stirling Castle, the Quiraing on Skye and enjoying Scottish whisky tastings, it’ll be a little bit quieter. If you’re lucky and it’s been snowing on the mountains, you may get some stunning views of majestic snow capped mountains against an impossibly blue sky. Just remember that the weather in Scotland is unpredictable at any time of the year, so be prepared and you’ll be sure to enjoy your Scottish winter excursion.
Make Time For Edinburgh
Be sure to allow yourself the time to explore Edinburgh as part of your trip too. Edinburgh is Scotland’s capital, the second-most populous city after Glasgow and the seventh-most populous city in the United Kingdom. Historic sites in Edinburgh include Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the churches of St. Giles, Greyfriars and the Canongate. Its extensive Old Town and Georgian New Town built in the 18th/19th centuries are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Scattered throughout Edinburgh are a plethora wonderful shops and amazing restaurants, pubs and bars to enjoy. So, this year plan to make Scotland your winter destination!
Source: ArticlesFactory.com