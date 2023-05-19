By: Sven Hyltén-Cavallius
Laughter Is Beneficial To Health
According to researchers, laughing can be very beneficial to one’s health. And a great sense of humor can make a lot of difference in one’s attractiveness, especially to prospective partners. Survey results conducted by several magazines found that having great sense of humor ranked number three as a personality trait that attracts women to men. Number one was physical appearance and financial stability came in at number two.
Seriousness Is Boring
A lot of women find a guy with a great sense of humor very attractive mainly because it makes the conversation a lot lighter. It makes them laugh. And dating a man who’s very serious about his outlook in life makes the conversation heavy, which can become very boring according to studies conducted among two hundred college students.
The same study indicated that humor is linked to perceived intelligence, because a man with wit can think fast, is able to produce a joke instantly suitable to the situation, and is paying attention.
Laughter Is The Best Medicine
It’s said that “laughter is the best medicine”, and indeed, considerable research and studies have proven laughter and humor benefits the body as well as the mind. It boost the “immune system”, reduces stress, relax the muscles, “lowers blood pressure”, increases pain tolerance and hastens the process of healing. No wonder women feel so good being with a man with great sense of humor!
Men with a good sense of humor tend to be more cheerful. To them, every day’s sunny. Should dark emotional clouds appear, they depend on laughter, confident that all problems pass. Instead of being discouraged by adversity, they move on with hope. And generally, men who possess a good sense of humor not only come up with hilarious jokes, they can laugh at themselves and take a joke.
Here Are 6 Ways To Sharpen And Improve Your Sense Of Humor:
1. Concentrate On The Funny
2. Associate With Funny
3. Don’t Be Afraid To Laugh
4. Collect Humor
5. Us Laughter To Diffuse
6. Laugh At Yourself
Interestingly, even if a man isn’t really all that attractive physically, women are usually drawn to him if he has a great sense of humor. Why? Because, according to most of the women in the survey, they’re more at ease with men who make them laugh because it gives them a sense of confidence. And that sense of instilled confidence allows them to feel that they can open up and talk about almost anything.
Find the funny in things. Then concentrate on the comical or funny side of things to prevent stress and lighten moods. The humor may take some looking to find, but all things have a humorous side if you look close enough.
Associate with fun loving and humorous people. Try to go to happy places where you can engage in fun, humorous and lively activities. And keep your eyes open for situational comedy happening right around you.
Many people are reluctant to laugh around oothers because of insecurity and fear. According to psychiatrists, they’re afraid of looking silly in front of others and/or giving the impression that they’re silly and foolish. But, don’t be afraid to laugh, it relaxes the people around you and makes you seem more ‘human’.
Read humorous books and collect clean jokes. Then when the need arises, there’s always a joke right at your fingertips ready to lighten up someone else’s day!
Use humor to neutralize disagreements. When things between two people get tense, humor can lighten things up. Laughter adds zest, helps relationships become more rewarding and aids others to see life from fun perspectives.
Most important of all, be confident enough to laugh at yourself. Make jokes about your mistakes and frailties instead of trying to hide them. Self-deprecating humor encourages honesty, humility and nurtures the courage needed to admit weaknesses to a partner, which strengthens the bond between hearts.
So, laugh your way to attractiveness and always remember that the three essentials of a great life are to Live, Love and Laugh… Often!
Source: ArticlesFactory.com