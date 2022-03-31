Taking A Sabbath Part 1 By Ron Murdock

Tiffany Shalain wrote an interesting book called 24/6. She made several practical points on keeping screen time to a minimum for one 24 hour period per week. The idea is that everyone needs a break from the routine of daily life. The weekly Sabbath day has been with us for several years. It is the fourth commandant that God gave Moses.
7th Day Adventists. Jews and the 12 Tribes of Israel near Nelson, B.C. take their Sabbath from Friday sundown to Saturday sundown. The weekly 24 hour rest can be taken during the week if one works weekends. The thing is to get work and chores done so one can ease into a state of relaxation. A benefit is getting a good nights sleep then relax and meditate and pray on your sabbath Day. As a result one develops a better frame of mind.
A Sabbath helps to stay in the present moment. One doesn’t need to attend a church service. a home church or small gathering works just as good. In this setting everyone can contribute and avoid the me talk, you listen type of sermon. Work can be set aside on your Sabbath Day and can be resumed after sundown. Being available 24/7 along with getting tangled up others dramas and issues needs to be get rid of. Doing so is good for overall health.
The sleep, rest and leisure activities on the Sabbath refreshes the mind and spirit. Who knows how overwork affects our body and mind. Even screen time can be an addiction. One need not quit screen time, just be strict enough to limit your time on it.
We need to be careful on how much screen time appeals to our basic instincts. Animal and reptilian instincts are part are part of our self survival But they can bring out our worst traits. Greed, envy, violence and poor diet are among the worst. A person needs to say no to the excess of our desires. Moderation is the key here.
