To Meme Or Not To Meme
Every mind needs a good cleansing once in awhile. Any memes that accumulate over time needs to be flushed down the toilet. Then a firewall is needed to keep mind viruses away. Negative memes are to be replaced with positive ones. Just don’t settle for things that compromise your integrity.
Richard Brodie makes a distinction between instincts and memes. Instincts keep us alive, as in good sleep, deep breathing, healthy food and clean water. On the other hand, skilled public speakers use memes to manipulate large crowds into group think. TV lulls a person into a sleep mode by altering their brain waves.
Memes are uses in several methods. Advertising is a major factor. Ads do influence people to buy products they really don’t need or want. Then the battle is won. Religion runs a close second. A lot of what I hear in religion is wishful thinking or speculation.
How do memes get so ingrained in a mind? It starts in early childhood then acclerates in school. It’s a slow gradual process over years. As memes increases the mind gets more gummed up. It takes a lot of work and effort to break free from the social engineering memes embrace.
Peer pressure is a malady people give into quite easily. Viruses run quickly through a crowd under these circumstances. Then it gets people to act in a self defeatist manner. Brodie wrote that people will fall into a trap of self limiting attitudes. It keeps a person from making the most of their life.
One has to remember that a meme is just a meme. To say one is just following orders is a feeble excuse as it avoids personal responsibility. It shows that a person is too afraid to make a decision of their own. Would you make a decision that results in death or serious harm of another?
Ron Murdock
Ron Murdock has lived in the Kootenay area of British Columbia for several years. The best thing about the Kootenays is that it is quite rural. Ron has several interests and knows a little about a lot. He continually works on his observation skills to see and question what is really going on in our world.