Thoughts On Mind Viruses Part 3 | By Ron Murdock

Meme Is Not Slang For “Me, Me!”
For purposes respective to this article, brain viruses and memes are used interchangeably. For according to Wikipedia, a ‘meme’ is an idea, behavior, or style that spreads by means of imitation from person to person within a culture and often carries symbolic meaning representing a particular phenomenon or theme.
Meme Me Up Scotty!
Instead of having the TV or radio on as background noise turn them off. Nothing wrong with silence. When reading a book don’t just scan the pages but actually read them. Ads on TV and in magazines plant various memes in your mind, most of which are trash. Critical thinking and a skeptical attitude is essential to keep memes from overtaking the mind.
Faith believers and and skeptics are similar in some ways. Memes can invade either mindset. Both sides need to be open to new ideas. They need to question the ‘how’s and ‘why’s of their beliefs before accepting them as truth.
The three areas of life that people lie most about are sex, politics and religion. The amount of memes involving them is incredible. Watch what you say on these three subjects or you could get into very hot water.
We live in tense times, especially after Covid-19 hit. Various viruses have separated us into small groups or kept us at home alone. The ‘us versus them’ mentality escalated. Living off grid looks quite appealing now more than ever. But, so many like being imprisoned by memes rather than being free.
Ron Murdock
Ron Murdock has lived in the Kootenay area of British Columbia for several years. The best thing about the Kootenays is that it is quite rural. Ron has several interests and knows a little about a lot. He continually works on his observation skills to see and question what is really going on in our world.