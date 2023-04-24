There Is No Shame In Being Stupid

Stupid Shaming Needs To End
When did ‘stupid’ become a sin? It sure seems to me that it must of been a long, long time ago, because people have been abusing, oppressing, exploiting and blaming stupid people for a very long time. Oh sure, there’s laws like ‘fraud’ and such to protect them, but let’s be honest, stupid people always get the short end of the stick. Now, folks can’t help what they’re born with or without, so it sure seems to me that those born with more intelligence should do more to protect the stupid, but such is certainly not the case.
The Intelligent Blame The Stupid
Instead, the intelligent blame the stupid for not living up to unrealistic expectations established by people filled with unrealistic expectations that are so unrealistic that not even they can live up to them. Housing is designed and built for persons with IQs larger than their shoe size. Employment opportunities abound for those with enough brain power not to crap on the kitchen floor while cooking supper. Riches and power are obtainable for people who graduate high school being able to read AND write.
Low Income Communities Called Ghettos
But it’s starvation, deprivation and carboarded homelessness for the intellectually disabled. And what’s worse, is that in most ‘developing’ nations there are low income communities called ‘ghettos’, where the stupid are forced to live among the lazy, the thieves, the mean and their fellow poor. All of whom take advantage of the stupid. I mean, there’s always been communities for the rich, for the poor, for this ethnicity or that, for the crazy and for the lazy, but not a single darn one for the stupid. What’s up with that?
Are The Stupid Subhuman?
Does society feel that the stupid are ‘subhuman’? Or, does it just refuse to acknowledge them for who they honestly are and always will be, condemning them to a life of humiliation, pain, suffering and watching re-runs of Jerry Springer? Stupid lives matter. Stupid people are people too. So, why don’t we accept their reality and start building communities specifically for them, designed for their special needs? Why do we keep socially trying to pound big square pegs into small round holes and then blame the stupid for getting hammered and not fitting in?
Social Sodomy
Why do we set standards for people to live up to who will never, in a million years, live up to anywhere near to those standards? Why does our legal system victimize the stupid so viciously and so often? Just exactly how much good has ever been done by being mean to stupid people? It all just seems so unfair. Why, I’d encourage stupid people to unite and fight against the social sodomy, to raise arms in their own defense and put an end to their persecution, if they could understand.
Time To End Stupidphobia
But, all I can do is raise awareness about the plight of the stupid and the lack of intelligence demonstrated in their care. For the stupid cannot speak for themselves, or do much else for that matter, but that ain’t a darn license to do them harm. We need to put an end to stupidphobia and all of its related negativity once and for all and begin to build stupid communities where stupid people can live happily, honestly and stupidly among their peers forever after – and stop driving/standing in front of me.
Dang discrimination…