Use Chinese Astrology For Wealth

By: Hiram Cohen
Four Pillars Of Destiny
Are you destined for wealth? Perhaps Chinese astrology holds the secret to riches. In Chinese Astrology, a person’s birth date is charted in four pillars based on the elements and zodiacs known as Ba Zi, or Four Pillars of Destiny.
Financial Destiny
By having your Ba Zi analyzed and charted, you can better understand your financial destiny, your true self and potential for a better life. Within a Ba Zi birth chart there are ten heavenly stems and twelve earthly branches that represents aspects of life, including direct wealth and indirect wealth. A person’s life path is also governed by luck pillars that come in ten year cycles.
Future Wealth
By analyzing the stems and branches within a Ba Zi birth chart, a Chinese Astrologer can decipher the future wealth of a person and pin point the elements of wealth, whether it’s in the stem or branches. If it’s in the stem, it’s exposed and usually denotes a wealth that people can see on a superficial level. If it’s in the branch, the wealth is considered as hidden, such as the person hiding his or her richness to appear just to be an average person in order to avoid unscrupulous and greedy persons.
Direct And Indirect Wealth
There’s also a difference between a person’s direct and indirect wealth. Direct wealth is typically derived through hard work and is more regular in nature, such as employment, business endeavors, etc.. Whereas, indirect wealth usually comes from taking risks and capitalizing on opportunities such as investments, speculations, share markets, properties, etc.. However, indirect wealth can also refer to unexpected wealth that comes from a windfall or inheritance from a long lost uncle or distant relative.
Fortunate Stars
To be endowed with such heavenly luck, your birth chart needs to have wealth elements and certain fortunate stars favorable to wealth. One of the fortunate stars is Golden Carriage, which suggests the possibility of a person receiving wealth through marriage. Other wealth stars are Heavenly Virtue and Monthly Virtue Stars. If you have these stars in your Ba Zi birth chart, you’ll be privileged financially and enjoy relatively smooth sailing through life with minimal hiccups or misfortune.
Heavenly Luck
If you don’t have the wealth elements and stars in your Ba Zi birth chart, all’s not lost because you can still hope to see it among your luck pillars. For more information about Chinese astrology, we suggest visiting Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_astrology)
To get a Ba Zi analysis based on your birth chart, click here.