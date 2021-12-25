I Miss Mud Puddles Video
I Miss Mud Puddles is a trip through time to my childhood, and one of the ways I coped with a world that made no sense to me. A world of mud puddles, leaf ships, mythical lands, monsters and adventures of every kind, all in kingdoms far, far away.
~ HayWire Willy
A bit about me. I’m Haywire Willy, a right opinionated senior citizen who loves to share his views on life with anyone willing to listen. Old people like me have learned a few things here and there, and sometimes it’s nice to share them. whether people want to hear them or not.
I live with Crazy Lady and our two amazing cats, none of whom like to hear the aforementioned opinions, but all of them love and adore treats, love, and attention.
I’m neither socially or politically correct, and no intention of becoming so. I am what I am, which is anti-establishment, anti-social, and adamant about living a happy life unencumbered by expectation and creative limitation.
I tell things like I see them, and I see things that a lot of folks choose not to see, many times in ways most that folks never see, or they hope that others never see.
So, if you enjoying listening to the inside of someone else’s mind, you’ll likely enjoy the thoughts of my kind. Pour yourself the beverage of choice, turn off the world and spend a little time in an alternate reality.:-)
