“I am not bound to win by bound to be true. I am not bound to succeed but I am bound to live up to the light I have.’ – Abraham Lincoln
David Icke has spent several years writing about the ultra rich families, shape shifters and other cover ups. Over the years I have read several book by Icke. How much of his subject matter is true or false I will leave it up to the reader to decide. I imagine that Icke has taken a lot of ridicule for what he has written and spoken about. Also, he has probably had a lot of slander and libel come his way from those not wanting to know the truth and who won’t do their own research.
Anytime one gets close to the truth and talks about it they get besieged by the politically correct or social engineers. I ask how they got so pure and so quick to pick apart the truth seekers. I’d rather be an honest man than toe the official line that is of questionable value. Nor do I want to dictated to on when, why and what to say or do. I don’t want to cave into the peer pressure’. I admire those who don’t give in to it. Freedom of speech and though are too important to give up.
It’s a lonely road for people like Icke to be on. Does he think of who is in the crowd at one of his speeches? Or who is in the crowd around him in any public places.
People need to start waking up from the dream state they are in to rid themselves of the mind control factor. Once the mind clears, things start to get clearer. Ones vision starts to see things as they are. The current system needs to be eliminated along with the half truths and out right lies. We are capable of creating a better world and celebrating life as it was meant to be. There are only two things to do in life – get busy living or get busy dying. That is the bottom line.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.