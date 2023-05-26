15 Great Father’s Day Gifts For 2023

Father’s Day Gifts Sure To Please
This Father’s Day give your father a gift that reflects his personality and is something that he’ll truly enjoy. To help you, we’ve compiled 15 great Father’s Day gifts that we’re confident will make a Dad glad. So, do more than just call this year, give him something that represents who he is and what he loves to do.
1. Jerky!
He man! Man want meat! Satisfy his carnivorous cravings by surprising your father with something that he’s sure to look forward to, a subscription to the Jerky Of The Month Club. Every month month he’ll receive a mouth-watering selection of hard-to-find, artisan-style jerkies from gourmet, boutique producers across North America. Each shipment includes three new and different varieties made with only the finest, all-natural ingredients and each monthly delivery is covered by an unbeatable “They’ll Love It!” Guarantee! Jerky, the acceptable thing to do with with his hand.
2. Speed Thrills!
Is your Dad a speed freak? Then to satisfy his inner speed demon, treat him to a day at the race track, not as a spectator, but as part of the action! Let him experience a 500 plus horsepower power plant pulling him toward light speed, adrenalin rushing g-forces from acceleration and breath holding speeds. Drive or ride along race car driving packages pair safety with excitement and will forever give him the bragging rights of being able to truthfully say that he’s been ‘around a professional race track a time or two’.
3. The Royal Treatment
This Father’s day treat your father like royalty with a gift fit for king, a luxurious robe of his own. A ‘Just For Him Embroidered Luxury Fleece Robe‘ is super soft to touch and sure to be a favorite for bedroom, bath or casual lounging, allowing him to wrap himself in pure comfort! Make him feel like a pampered billionaire and look like he should be featured on “The Lifestyle Of The Rich And Famous” with velvety softness that relaxes him the moment that he slips it on.
4. A Pocket Full Of Fun
This year surprise your dad with a custom engraved survival knife for Father’s day. Being prepared makes all the difference in an emergency/survival situation, so give your father a simple tool that can both save his life and whittle a wooden spoon. A folding knife has been a useful tool for men for a great many years and makes a great heirloom to pass down to future genrations. But, please make sure that the gift you choose doesn’t violate any laws.
5. A Bonehead Gift The Give
For all those ‘Bad Dads’ out there we recommend giving them an organizational aid that suit their rebellious natures. This skull organizer is sure to bring a smile to anyone who appreciates quirky décor, but might be especially enjoyed by those in healthcare such as doctors, chiropractors, physical therapists or radiologists. And for receptionist’s desks, imagine it filled with candy!
6. Six Ways To Relax
Little helps a father to relax more than kicking back at the end of hard day with a six pack. So, why not give him a six pack that he can enjoy again and again? A six pack that’s best enjoyed in the bathroom rather than on a bar stool. Each pack of beer infused soaps features half a dozen soaps made using actual craft beer in flavors ranging from Oatmeal Stout to Orange Blossom Pilsner. And there’s a little Blue Ribbon in there too, just for old time’s sake. But instead of making him smell like he’s been on a three day bender, these scents treat everyone within sniffing distance to the aroma of spicy chocolate, zesty citrus, juicy berries and more.
7. Man Size Chocolate Bar
Is your Dad a chocoholic? Let him know how sweet he is and absolutely blow his mind this Father’s Day by giving him a personalized a five pound Hershey Chocolate Bar! This 5 lb. candy bar’s the perfect gift to satisfy his constant craving for smooth, creamy chocolatey goodness, and little says “Thanks Dad!” in a bigger or more enjoyable way than a chocolate bar that feeds forty.
8. A Blast From The Past
Is your Dad a history buff? Well, surprise him this year with a blast from the past every month. Imagine his enjoyment from receiving high quality replicas of historic documents, curated with care from the best archives in the world every 30 days. Each replicated document is accompanied with relevant details surrounding its historic significance and are perfect as keepsakes, learning materials and/or collectible items.
9. A Barrel Of Memories
For those Dad’s in love with aviation, give a Father’s day gift that’s sure to bring a smile to his face and charm to his mancave, a personalized Pilot’s Lounge Quarter Barrel Sign. Each sign is handcrafted and personalized for your top gun, insuring that it will give flight to grins and conversations for many years to come. It’s the perfect addition to your Dad’s hangar-outer-place to get his mind up, up and away.
10. Nuts And Bolts
For most guys, grooming starts and stops with their hair and face. But, if your Dad’s below-the-belt care consists of only a splash of soap every so often, it’s time to upgrade his ball game. His boys-down-below deserve testicle-focused hygiene products to improve his daily comfort, confidence and skin health. So, for the manicured man we recommend a gift that nourishes and protects the family jewels, a “For Your Nuts And Bolt” gift box. Each box includes proprietary Ballwash – an activated charcoal nut, butt and body wash featuring several essential oils and plant extracts for use on balls and bolts; Nut Rub Solid Cologne – a portable and ready for action natural cologne for ALL parts of his body and; Sack Spray – a refreshing pH balanced aresol ball blaster that neutralizes odor while soothing and moisturizing his most prized possessions. A great gift for balls, bolt and body.
11. A Man’s Man’s Manual
Does your Dad enjoy the great outdoors even though he spends most of his time indoors? Then he’s sure to love a guide to staying alive. Whether he’s lost in the woods, facing an armed insurrection, or preparing for a hurricane, give him a book that will help him to protect his family, save himself and prevail over any danger. Whether it’s an urban crisis, a disaster or wilderness survival, The Ultimate Survival Manual is the book that your Dad needs to have. It put hundreds of pages of great information right at his fingertips, empowering the most powerful man in your life.
12. Zomie Booze Head
Is your Pop a shock-rocker and/or a Zombie groupie? Well partying as hard as he does takes real dead-ication! So, surprise your father this year with a gift that he’s sure to love, a DWK Elixir of The Undead Zombie wine and beverage bottle holder/display rack! This creepy undead cradling creation holds a variety of bottle sizes and appears to be guzzling the good stuff. Your Dad can use it seasonally, or as a conversation piece year round, because it’s a gift that provides wine spilling, spine chilling, heart thrilling and stomach spilling fun.
13. Gas Mask
This year, do something special for Dad’s gas station, give him a certified and pressurized fart extinguisher! Each odor neutralizing pump spray bottle looks like a fire extinguisher but smells like a garden. Each Fart Extinguisher delivers a fresh ‘Garden Melody’ scent with every spray, holds 100ml of fragrance and is easily refillable with your dad’s favorite fragrance. So, the next time that there’s a gas leak in the vicinity of his holy trinity, he has the tool at hand needed to save his own life and those of others.
14. Roll Toll
If your dad’s a jokester, surprise him with a gift that keeps on giving. Give him a talking toilet roll spindle! He can record a funny empty roll ‘reminder’, ‘dad jokes’ or embarrassing, rude, crude and nude comments often referred to as ‘toilet humor’ that play when the roll’s used. It fits most toilet paper holders; includes an on/off switch and the novel paper hanger can be re-recorded over and over again to provide shits and giggles for many, many years.
15. Man Toys
Is your Dad a ‘man’s man’ that enjoys operating machinery? Well, do we have the perfect father’s Day Gift for him! Give him remote controlled electric and hydraulic equipment that he’s sure to enjoy annoying everyone with. Now he can clean a litter box from across the room, push messes under rugs and scare the beegeezus out of pets remotely with just the push of a button. He can even text into the house from his lounge chair in the yard and have a dump truck full of cold beer loaded on its way to him with no with more effort than a few twitches of his fingers and thumbs. Buy him a new piece every year and give him the right to one day say that he owns a whole fleet of heavy equipment.
This concludes The Northern Star’s list of 15 Great Father Day Gifts For 2023. We hope that it helps you to find the perfect gift for the perfect parent.