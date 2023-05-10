Best Disaster Preparedness Kit For 2023

There’s Big Difference Between Being Ready To Flee And Being Prepared To Flee
By Hiram Cohen
As a Boy Scout I learned to ‘be prepared’ for everything, including disasters. And I learned that there’s a big difference between being ready to flee and being prepared to flee in the event of an emergency, such as a natural disaster. Preparedness is a well thought out plan that includes pre-assembling the essentials needed to survive into grab-and-go emergency kits for your home and vehicle.
Your preparedness will not only benefit you, but also has the potential to help a great many people who may not have been as foresighted as you. For instance, a single steel and flint fire starter can light a thousand fires. A single slingshot can feed an entire family. And a single radio can keep hundreds aware about a situation, about what to do and where to go.
In addition to your identification and bank cards, a well stocked emergency kit doesn’t have to be the size and weight of a steamer trunk to have all that you’ll need if you’re forced from your home or vehicle. But, a well stocked kit does have to have the right items, which most lists do not include.
For our personal use, I’ve broken suggested items down into four categories of supplies: Food/Water, Health/Medical, Tools, and Shelter. We recommend having totes filled from each category ready to load in preparation for a possible emergency situation, such as evacuation from a natural disaster. We also highly recommend keeping a much smaller kit with just the bare essentials ready to go in case there’s just no time or way to take more with you.
Disaster Food And Water Supplies:
– Two cases of bottled water per person and if applicable, one case per pet
– Two strong empty water bottles (to fill) and a canteen
– One flat of ramen noodles
– Case of assorted soups
– Large bag of oatmeal
– One five pound watertight bag each of sugar and flour
– Large bottle of cooking oil
– 5 days worth of freeze dried meals
– 5 days worth of pet food if applicable
– Watertight container filled with salt, favorite spices and seasonings
– Good quality manual can opener
– Eating utensils (large butcher knife, sharp paring knives, forks, spoons, ladle and strainer)
– Eating containers (bowls, plates, cups, etc. – including food and water bowls for pets if applicable)
– Plastic sheet to collect water (6 foot square)
– Metal slingshot frame, 4 – 2 x 4 inch pieces of leather and an 8 foot length of 1/4 inch surgical grade rubber tubing
– Camp cooking kit
– Folding stainless steel wood camp stove
– Large can of vegetable shortening with candle wicks inserted (to cook with and provide light for days)
– Fishing line and hooks
Disaster Health And Medical Supplies
– Well stocked emergency medical kit
– Pain relief medication (Aspirin, Tylenol, etc.)
– A large tube of Polysporin
– Salve for chapped lips
– Lotion for dry hands and feet
– Toilet paper
– Nail clippers
– Scissors
– Floss and a toothbrush for each person (floss can also be braided to make very strong snares)
– Bottle of hydrogen peroxide
– Two reflective emergency blankets
Disaster Tool Kit
– Lightweight but very strong folding saw
– Large comfortable backpack(s)
– Pliers
– Hatchet
– Magnifying glass
– Compass
– Binoculars
– Swiss army knife (or equivalent)
– Small mirror (for long distance communication)
– Hand-cranked radio and flashlight
– Folding solar panel device charger
– Steel and flint fire starting kit
– Linen game bag
– Loud whistle
– $200 in cash
– Large box of matches in a watertight container
– Box of tea candles
Disaster Shelter Kit:
– Tent (as needed)
– Two complete clothing outfits per person (including shoes) and rain gear
– Sleeping pads and bags as needed
– One pillow per person
– 2 large wool blankets per person
– Insect repellent
– Solar powered lanterns
– 2 tarps (at least 12 X 12 foot)
– 100 feet of 1/4 inch thick braided nylon rope
For those who want all of the preparedness, but don’t want to do all the preparation, we have great news! There’s truly awesome compact survival kits and equipment available today at incredibly low prices, easily found in local sporting goods stores or online from websites such as Survival Gear Canada.
As the global threat of natural disaster grows, it’s simply sound sense to prepare yourself for the worst possible scenario, because disasters do happen. And they seem to be happening both more frequently and are larger in size. So be wise. Be prepared. And in the event of an emergency, you’ll be incredibly happy that you were!