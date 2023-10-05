Canadian Property Purchase Prank

Now Anyone, Anywhere, Can Own Real Canadian Property!
Have you, or someone that you know, ever dreamed of owning Canadian property?
Well, we have the perfect property prank gift for you!
Canadian Property Prank Package – A Hilarious Way To Have Fun!
Now you can actually buy a piece of real Canadian property for yourself or someone else and you don’t even have to be a resident to own it!
It’s true! And amazingly, your property purchase can be completed within just a matter of days!
Why buy a Canadian Property Prank Package?
Because it’s cheap, funny and scientifically proven to be really good for you!!!
Clinical research revealed that having a good laugh stimulates the mind, supports the immune system and decreases depression by relieving stress. Additionally, it’s a great energy booster and way to ease physical and/or emotional pain.
- Honestly use the “I own Canadian property” for bragging rights to impress prospective life-partners, co-workers and friends!
- Prank someone with a Canadian property who’s thinking of immigrating to Canada!
- Hilarious prank gift perfect for weddings, birthdays, Bar or Bat Mitzvahs, retirements, stocking stuffers and/or Secret Santa gifts!
- Add a true Canadian asset to your property portfolio!
- Use the property to win bets!
- Your Canadian acquisition can legitimately be called a ‘holding property’, as it’s held in Canada!
- Canadian Property Prank Packages can even be passed along to heirs!
The sooner your payment’s received, the sooner you and/or someone else can say,
“I Became A Canadian Property Owner Today!”
CANADIAN PROPERTY PRANK PACKAGES INCLUDE:
– co-ownership of a 100% authentic Canadanimal (the property) that resides in Canada
– two printable pictures of the Canadanimal property
– a printable ‘Deed’ of joint ownership of the Canadanimal property, and
– a printable certificate of proof that the Canadanimal property is 100% authentic and in Canada
*NOTE: No real estate (land) is being purchased. Nor is any real estate (land) offered or inferred for sale. Property purchase includes no legal rights or considerations beyond co-ownership of the Canadanimal property. The total number of co-owners of the Canadanimal property is determined by the total number of package acquisitions. By purchasing the Canadian Property Prank Package you agree to this and all other conditions as needed, such as no refunds, when, where and how they are needed.:-)
Upon receipt of payment, the purchased Canadian Property Prank package (including easy instructions) will be digitally shipped free of charge to the desired email address provided with payment.