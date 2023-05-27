Three’s Company Star Home For Sale

Suzanne Somer’s Home Is On The Market
Want to live the life of the rich and famous, in the home of a rich and famous person? Well now you can! The home of the star of Three’s Company and the girl in the white Thunderbird in American Graffitti, Suzanne Somers, is on the market. One of California’s most interesting properties, the Palm Springs home is for sale at $12.9 million. Modeled after L’Oustau de Baumanière in France, Suzanne and her TV-game-show-husband, Alan Hamel, did much of the home’s design work with ideas from their world travels and their use of contrasts.
Set Into A Craggy Mountainside
Set into the side of a craggy mountainside above the valley in Mesa Canyon, crystal chandeliers twinkle against natural rock and reclaimed wood . . . rough against smooth, soft against hard . . . all in perfect balance. The property includes a total of five buildings with 7,280 square feet on over 28 acres to explore, with about 10,000 square feet of pavilions. Romantic walkways, large terraces with mountain views, and comfortable patios are set among the buildings, some of which date back as far as 1923.
Private Funicular
The main home has the primary suite plus six bedrooms, nine baths, a dining room that seats 24, a living room, a two-room kitchen, a huge pantry and a wine cellar. There are five fireplaces, an outdoor amphitheater with a dance floor carved into the mountain that seats 50, two pools, spa, and a natural waterfall that spills musically down the hillside. There’s also a stone guest house that was designed in the 1920s by Albert Frey that features four more bedrooms. To add even more intrigue, adventure and ease of access, a private funicular (cable railway) runs up the steep hillside along stone steps.
Blonde Bombshell
A combination of the girl next door, a sexy blond bombshell, and a successful businesswoman, Suzanne’s been a whirlwind since her first big role as the ditzy, Chrissy Snow, on Three’s Company. Also known the “Blonde in the white Thunderbird” in American Graffiti. and then as the motherly entrepreneur, Carol Lambert, on Step by Step, Suzanne won the hearts of America (and the world). Between show business, her life’s included Playboy pictorials, being a spokeswoman for Thighmaster, breast cancer survivor and promoting her popular line of healthcare products. Suzanne and Alan have been married since 1977.
The listing agent is Scott Lyle from Compass. Photos by Kelly Peak.