Thoughts On Mind Viruses Part 1 | By Ron Murdock

Mind Viruses On The Increase
Back in June of 2020 I wrote an article on mind viruses. Hopefully I don’t repeat myself, as since then the number of viruses has increased.
If it isn’t a new strain of Covid-19, it’s killer hornets, rumors of war, weird weather and so on. You can imagine what it does to the collective mindset especially when it overtakes the individual one…
Richard Brodie wrote an interesting book some years ago called Vitus if the Mind. He wrote of how viruses work, how they affect what we do, say and think. So we need to find ways to be cleansed from all kinds of viruses. Looking at things in the cold white light of dawn is a realistic way of doing it. Plus it helps in getting rid of mind viruses…
Brodie wrote that dealing with memes raises more questions than answers. The onus is on the individual to seek solutions to any problems. God only knows how many memes program the mind to do stuff you really don’t need to do…
Too many groups want to get into our heads. A creepy thought is how many outside sources dictate what we do, say and think. How would it affect our feelings or alter our brain waves?…
Brodie wrote that mind viruses are spread by several forms of communications. I totally agree with this. Just observe a person’s physical cues, images on magazines and the Inter-Net, music of the bubble gum variety is another factor.
Fact checkers, Politically Correct and the Thought Police impose their own viruses on us….
Freedom of speech is to be used in a responsible manner. If it is done away with, then a mindless mindset enters our brain cells…
At different times we are more susceptible to viruses. Then the mind can feel like it’s filled mental sludge…
Ron Murdock has lived in the Kootenay area of British Columbia for several years. The best thing about the Kootenays is that it is quite rural. Ron has several interests and knows a little about a lot. He continually works on his observation skills to see and question what is really going on in our world.