Random Thoughts 23 | By Ron Murdock

The Lottery by Shirley Jackson is a work of fiction. Orwell’s 1984 turned out to be a work of prophecy. I’ve wondered what the Church would do in either case. Would they attempt to stop either one. Or would they attempt to stop ether one Would they become willing particpants in both cases? It’s sad to see so many accept the status quo for fear of being different. Or perhaps they are compromised by the powers to be?
I saw some graffiti in Vancouver some years ago It read ‘your tongue is wet.’…The expression ‘be still and know God’ is a good way to calm the mind…Joan Osborne sang an interesting song a few years ago. It was titled ‘What if God was one of us? One line went if you could ask God one question what would it be?
Museums are filled with interesting artifacts from the past. Imagine what museums of the future will be filled with stuff of our age? ..I would like to see the tables turned on the politically correct and fact checkers How would they like it if the truth seekers checked on the fake news out there?
A song from the 80’ks by Tommy Tutone called 867-5309 (Jenny). It is to ask how many people called that number and asked for Jenny…While it’s true that love is much more important than hate then why do so many people get stuck in some hate cycle.
l liked Ice Road Truckers when it was on TV. I wondered why some towns are situated at the4 far end of an ice crossing. I wuld think being on the other end would make i t easier for the truckers. Crossing the ice is dangerous at the best of times.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.