More UFO Sightings From South East B.C.

In late February 2020 there was an alleged UFO sighting over Naramata located just south of Penticton. Next day I looked at the sighting on youtube. It showed one vague circular light in the night sky.. It could have been anything from a drone or something else for that matter
Some time later i contacted a buddy of mine in Nelson about any recent UFO sightings there. He knew of none himself. UFO reports may not be reported due to ridicule. Due to abnormal psychology in Nelson and a multitude of UFO sightings there sightings is taken more seriously.
This is a dream I had, not an actual UFO sighting. I had just left a house in North Burnaby and turned left on Gilmore Avenue. In the west I saw a purplish cloud and a kidney shaped UFO of the same color. It was pulsating with streaking light circulating on the surface. I looked down for a moment then looked back west. A second kidney shaped UFO appeared at this time. Streaks of light appeared on its surface. I looked away a brief moment, when I looked up both UFOs were gone.
It could be asked who or what is operating any of the UFOs. I think travelling light years would have a detrimental effect on the crews bodies and space craft. It would be more practical to use a stargate or wormhole. Most UFO sightings are mistaken identity. such as meteors, drones or other man made objects. Is it demons operating from underground bases?
This is an interesting topic to research what the truth is.
Ron Murdock has lived and worked in Western Canada all his life, and will continue to do so until his last day on Planet Earth. He has a good number of interests and hobbies which include dogs, freight trains, baseball and astronomy. Ron wants to know what the truth is, and nothing but the truth, and will do what research it takes to find it. The best compliment he can get is when a person says his writing, or what he says, gets them seeking.