Thoughts About Mind Viruses Part 4 | By Ron Murdock

Mind Viruses Have Many Strains
Superstitions are a great way for a virus to fill the mind. An example is the number 13. For some reason it has a bad rep, when in reality, 13 is just the number between 12 and 14. Same as doing the same old same old over and over again. If you are, then it’s time to find something else to do.
One of the best ways to spread mind viruses is to repeat the same narrative over and over again. The best cons know this, as most people hear, but don’t listen.
Even when some ideas are nonsense, some will try to make sense of it. Classic double think at it’s best, Which is a shame, as some ideas are rubbish.
Rigid Mindsets
One can get trapped in an rigid mindset. It can keep a person in a job that they hate, or, in an abusive relationship. Depending how long one is a prisoner of the above, it could be tough to break out of.
If you want to rid yourself of mind viruses, start with your own. Watch who you associate with. Some will drag you down. Music that you listen to, or stuff that you read, can be major sources of viruses that fill the mind.
Ron Murdock
Ron Murdock has lived in the Kootenay area of British Columbia for several years. The best thing about the Kootenays is that it is quite rural. Ron has several interests and knows a little about a lot. He continually works on his observation skills to see and question what is really going on in our world.