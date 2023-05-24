Feel The Need To Get Naked And Ride A Bike?

Ride Free In Nudity
If you feel the need to get naked, onto a bicycle and out into the public, you’re not alone. In fact, there are thousands of others who feel just the same way. And we have some great news for all of you who do.
Bare It All
Like-minded cyclists love to gather, shed their clothes and ride en masse through the streets of the city of brotherly love, Philidelphia, Pennsylvania every year. And they’ve done it for years, pausing the event only for the pandemic response in 2020. The annual ride features people sporting underwear, body paint, glitter, or beautifully designed birthday suits.
Bare-As-You-Dare Event
The Philly Naked Bike Ride, or PNBR, is a clothing optional bare-as-you-dare event, meaning that participants can wear as much or as little as they want. Lots of the riders spray or splash on body paint or have artists do it for them. Some riders, concerned about being recognized by their parents or co-workers, wear masks while others just wear shoes.
An Invitation To Be Naked
Some riders hold signs with slogans promoting their causes — or have them painted on their chests and backs. Organizers say the ride’s an invitation to be naked, but they want everyone to be comfortable and have fun no matter how much skin they expose.
Start Location And Time Help Under Wraps
The next Philly Naked Bike Ride is planned for August 26th, but keep your shirt on for now, because organizers are keeping the starting location and start time under wraps until the day before the ride.
The 10-mile (16-kilometer) ride through Philadelphia is expected to draw crowds along the route as around 3,000 bikers willing to bare it all in public encourage people to bike more and embrace nudity as a normal and enjoyable part of life.
Chilly Willies
The nude ride used to be held in September, but naked participants protested having it so late in the year, saying it was too chilly for their dangly bits with high temperatures only reaching about 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius). So, in 2019 the tour de buff was officially moved to the month of August.
Streakers And Peekers
Previous rides have streaked past sites including the Philadelphia Museum of Art (where Sylvester Stallone sprinted up the steps in “Rocky”), Independence Hall, the U.S. Mint and the Liberty Bell. The 2020 ride was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Philly Naked Bike Ride is related to the World Naked Bike Ride movement. Organizers say that they really hope to see you bare.