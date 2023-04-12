Random Thoughts 24 | By Ron Murdock

Ever notice that when waiting for a washroom to open up how time drags? Then time flies when using it…
I used to have a coffee and day old muffin at a local coffee shop. A pigeon used to show up to munch any crumbs that fell on the pavement. After awhile more pigeons and some crows showed up…
The same coffee shop was selling slices of dill pickle pizza for $4…
Is it true that if crime got into the game of tennis it would become a racket?…
Imagine living in a world where pre-crime existed? One could get arrested for just thinking about murder. Would the Thought Police show up at your door and arrest you?…
How many people aim low and settle for less in all aspects of their life? It’s as if they’re just willing to accept bread crumbs or left overs if not hand me downs. Why not go for a full course meal?…
Where does one draw the line between being curious and being snoopy?…
It would be interesting to see a real life version of the movie Trading Places…
Ron Murdock has lived in the Kootenay area of British Columbia for several years. The best thing about the Kootenays is that it is quite rural. Ron has several interests and knows a little about a lot. He continually works on his observation skills to see and question what is really going on in our world.