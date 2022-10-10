Fabulous Furniture Fashions
You’re absolutely fabulous, so shouldn’t your furniture be absolutely fabulous as well? Of course it should! To help you achieve fabulousness Nivarna we’ve scoured the internet to bring you our top five fabulous furniture design ideas for 2023.
Do The Twist
1. Lets start with the artistic lines of the ‘Sofa Twist‘, designed by Nina Edwards Anker. This fabulous L-shaped sofa with integrated daybed, assembled in two parts, is part of Nea Studio’s Arctic Line, inspired by natural forms in arctic nature such as melting ice and intertwining tree trunks.
Sofa Twist redefines the lines of comfort while abstractly mimicking the human form. The sofa’s soft sloping surfaces adapt to the body in a variety of lounging positions, encouraging intimate social situations through the sofa’s geometry and comfortable surfaces.
Cat Got Your Tongue?
2. Our next fabulous furniture creation is the CATable, by Chinese architect and furniture designer Ruan Hao, which he designed for his Hangzhou and Hong Kong-based architecture firm LYCS.
As cute and cuddly as cats are, they can be disruptive when they want to hang out and one needs to get some work done. But, thanks to Ruan, busy humans and bored cats may finally be able to coexist peacefully.
For one of the most annoying furry felines propensities is to sit upon one’s keyboard (or lap) when trying to get work done, which Hao totally gets. “Putting away the cat from your laptop was like a sentimental ritual of temporary farewell.”
Now, on its surface the CATable design looks fairly normal. However, below the plane of wood grain lies a labyrinth of twisting tunnels the creator describes as a “paradise for cats.” The network of smooth wooden tunnels are the right size for domestic cats to creep and crawl through, keeping the four pawed occupied and the two pawed free to do what needs to be done.
Fabulous Like Royalty
3. You are obviously of royal blood, and as such, certainly deserve a throne of your own. Why not lord over your manor from a gilded and glorious manner of seating that’s suitable for a person of your excellence. For after all, whether lord and lady, one’s home is one’s castle.
Live Like An Arabian
4. Bring out the Arabian in you by decorating your home with fabulous sand inspired exotic pillows, cushions, rugs and blankets from Eurus Design. Picture your royal self camped beside a desert oasis, lounging in luxury on quality products produced with craftsmanship smoking a hookah, eating dates and listening to music that’s almost as old as the wind. In fact, it’s rumored that when owners are enveloped by Eurus design themes and the winds blows just right, they can almost hear the sounds of a far distant camel caravan
Recycle, Reuse, Relax
5. For all you DIYers, why not think out of the box and have a barrel of fun? Simply find a used huge beer barrel, cut out one end and transform it into a door, then finish the interior to taste. How fabulous is that? It’s the perfect way to create your own place to monkey around in a round place of your own. So, build your own bare it all barrel today, but be forewarned that after you’ve ‘hopped’ in, you might find that you can ‘barley’ sleep.
Try Before You Buy
For those who like to try before they buy, simply book a stay in a private wooden 19th-century suds receptacle that was still producing brews that helped people pass out until 1995. Located in the town of Ostbevern in the North Rhine-Westphalia part of Germany, stays can be booked through Airbnb at the rate of $139 per night.
Have a few fabulous furniture design ideas of your own that you want to share? Be sure to add them in the comment section below!